A $12.5 billion (AUD 18.7 billion) takeover deal for Origin Energy has been struck with a consortium led by Canadian giant Brookfield. Brookfield's vision for Origin Energy involves spending "at least" AUD 20 billion to build new renewables and storage.From pv magazine Australia Advancing the "trojan horse" play Brookfield initiated last year with its bid for AGL, the Canadian group and its partners have brokered a $18.7 billion deal to buyout Origin Energy, Australia's second-largest energy generator and retailer. While its target has changed from AGL to Origin Energy over the last 12 months, ...

