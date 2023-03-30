Compagnie Financière Richemont SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

For a printer-friendly version: Richemont news PDF EN Richemont today announces the launch of Enquirus , a neutral, global digital platform designed to help reduce watch and jewellery related crime. Open to all luxury brands, Enquirus was designed in close collaboration with a wide range of partners, including watch and jewellery manufacturers, law enforcement agencies, insurance companies, the pre-owned market and clients. This trusted space allows for watch and jewellery information to be securely uploaded, searched and shared by multiple parties, while protecting customers' identities. All data is solely used to facilitate the identification of lost and stolen items, making the purchase and resale of such pieces more difficult. "This reliable solution brings together multiple stakeholders to serve customers and the entire industry, by facilitating borderless cooperation between police forces and insurance partners," said Jérôme Lambert, CEO of Richemont. "By providing free access for customers and industry partners, the opportunity to sell stolen watches becomes more prohibitive, with the ultimate objective of reducing the incentive to steal watches in the first place." "We have listened to our customers and developed Enquirus, as part of our suite of customer services, to help them protect their watches and jewellery," said Frank Vivier, Chief Transformation Officer, Richemont. "Our goal is to bring onboard as many industry players as possible, as well as the Police Departments of all the major cities in the world, to make Enquirus the largest international database of lost and stolen watches and jewellery." How it Works in Three Easy Steps: Watch owners and industry partners can register, declare and search for lost and stolen watches and jewellery through individual or business accounts. It is a fast and easy process: 1. Create an account and register your collection using the brand and serial numbers

2. Upload documentation in the secure digital vault

3. Report lost or stolen pieces By simply registering a piece on Enquirus, customers are quickly connected to their pieces anywhere in the world in case of loss or theft. With one central point of reference, police forces, insurance companies, Maisons and the second-hand market can easily collaborate to increase the chances of recovery. Through the search function, customers considering purchasing a pre-owned watch or piece of jewellery can also check the database and ensure that it is not a stolen item prior to purchase. Intelligent Ecosystem An intelligent ecosystem, Enquirus has more than 175 luxury watch brands and several top jewellery brands already pre-loaded, to make registration easier for clients. These include all the Richemont Maisons, as well as other major players in the watch industry. Thousands of customers have uploaded their collections to date, of which over 28 000 watches and jewellery are registered as lost or stolen. The Département de Sûreté Territoriale in Paris, as well as the Geneva Police Service des Bijoux department and other European police forces are registered with Enquirus and using the platform to help break the cycle of theft and resale of stolen watches and jewellery. Enquirus has been awarded Secured by Design accreditation, the official police security initiative owned by the UK Police Service which aims to reduce crime and help people live more safely. Additional Police Departments around the world will be onboarded in the coming months. Current insurance partners include, LMG Jewellery, the UK's largest organisation specialising in the professional management of insurance claims for jewellery, watches and other valuable items, as well as Zurich Insurance Group, the largest insurance company in Switzerland. Bonhams, the renowned international auctioneer of luxury pieces is also a partner of Enquirus.

About Richemont At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their craftsmanship and creativity, alongside online distributors that cultivate expert curation and technological innovation to deliver the highest standards of service. Richemont's ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term. Richemont operates in three business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers with A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, AZ Factory, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, Montblanc, Peter Millar including G/FORE, Purdey, Serapian as well as Watchfinder & Co. In addition, Richemont operates NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, THE OUTNET, YOOX and the OFS division.

