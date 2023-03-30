Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 29 March 2023 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,399.31p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,405.35p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 11.4% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 6.3%. There are currently 84,884,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

30 March 2023