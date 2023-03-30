Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 5.8% year-over-year to RMB626 million (US$91 million), compared with RMB592 million for the same period of 2021. Net revenues for 2022 increased by 5.4% year-over-year to RMB2,263 million (US$328 million) compared with RMB2,148 million for 2021.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB83 million (US$12 million). For 2022, net income was RMB96 million (US$14 million). Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) 1 , which excluded share-based compensation expenses from net income (loss), for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 199.8% to RMB81 million (US$12 million), compared with RMB27 million for the same period of 2021. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for 2022 increased by 85.6% year-over-year to RMB259 million (US$38 million) compared with RMB140 million for 2021.

, which excluded share-based compensation expenses from net income (loss), for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 199.8% to RMB81 million (US$12 million), compared with RMB27 million for the same period of 2021. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for 2022 increased by 85.6% year-over-year to RMB259 million (US$38 million) compared with RMB140 million for 2021. EBITDA (non-GAAP)2 for the fourth quarter of 2022 was negative RMB47 million (US$7 million). For 2022, EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB261 million (US$38 million). Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)3, which excluded share-based compensation expenses from EBITDA, for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 82.2% to RMB116 million (US$17 million), compared with RMB64 million for the same period of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for 2022 increased by 41.9% year-over-year to RMB424 million (US$62 million) compared with RMB299 million for 2021.

SHANGHAI, China, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited ("Atour" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATAT), a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Operational Highlights

As of December 31, 2022, there were 932 hotels with a total of 107,998 hotel rooms in operation across Atour's hotel network, representing a rapid increase of 25% year-over-year in both hotels and rooms. As of December 31, 2022, there were 363 hotels under development in our pipeline.

The average daily room rate4 ("ADR") was RMB388 for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB409 for the fourth quarter of 2021 and RMB424 for the previous quarter. The ADR for 2022 was RMB391, compared with RMB415 for the previous year.

The occupancy rate4 was 63.1% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 65.1% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 72.0% for the previous quarter. The occupancy rate for 2022 was 63.0%, compared with 67.7% for the previous year.

The revenue per available room4 ("RevPAR") was RMB259 for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB282 for the fourth quarter of 2021 and RMB321 for the previous quarter. The RevPAR for 2022 was RMB261, compared with RMB295 for the previous year.

"I am delighted to report solid results for our first reporting period as a public company," said Mr. Haijun Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Atour. "For full-year 2022, we achieved a year-over-year increase of 5.4% in total revenues and recorded profitability for the fourth consecutive year. Our extensive hotel network and refined operations, as well as the distinctive lifestyle experiences we offer beyond accommodation, have empowered our rapid growth over the past decade. Moreover, these unique attributes have also aptly positioned us to capture growth opportunities in the post-pandemic era. We commenced 2023 with a defined roadmap to operate a total of 2,000 premier hotels by the end of 2025 and remain dedicated to delivering remarkable experiences to all of our customers, incremental value to our franchisees, and long-term growth to our shareholders," Mr. Wang concluded.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Q4 2021 Q4 2022 2021FY 2022FY (RMB in thousands) Revenues: Manachised hotels 346,336 364,866 1,220,301 1,360,843 Leased hotels 154,430 138,909 630,238 552,929 Retail revenues and others 91,352 122,398 297,038 349,211 Net revenues 592,118 626,173 2,147,577 2,262,983

Net revenues. Our net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 5.8% to RMB626 million (US$91 million) from RMB592 million for the same period of 2021, mainly driven by the increase in revenues from our manachised hotels and retail revenues and others. For 2022, net revenues increased by 5.4% to RMB2,263 million (US$328 million) from RMB2,148 million for 2021.

Manachised hotels. Revenues from our manachised hotels for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 5.4% to RMB365 million (US$53 million) from RMB346 million for the same period of 2021. For 2022, revenues from our manachised hotels increased by 11.5% to RMB1,361 million (US$197 million) from RMB1,220 million for 2021. These increases were primarily driven by the ongoing expansion of our hotel network. The total number of our manachised hotels increased from 712 as of December 31, 2021 to 899 as of December 31, 2022.



Leased hotels. Revenues from our leased hotels for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by 10.1% to RMB139 million (US$20 million) from RMB154 million for the same period of 2021. For 2022, revenues from our manachised hotels decreased by 12.3% to RMB553 million (US$80 million) from RMB630 million in 2021. These decreases were primarily due to diminished customer traffic and weakened consumption demand amid the resurgence of COVID-19 across China in 2022.



Retail revenues and others. Revenues from retail and others for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 34.0% to RMB122 million (US$18 million) from RMB91 million for the same period of 2021. For 2022, revenues from retail and others increased by 17.6% to RMB349 million (US$51 million) from RMB297 million for 2021. These increases were attributable to the rapid growth of our scenario-based retail business, driven by our hotel network expansion as well as growing recognition of our retail brand and our increasing capabilities in private label product offerings.

Q4 2021 Q4 2022 2021FY 2022FY (RMB in thousands) Operating costs and expenses: Hotel operating costs (394,437) (355,929) (1,419,578) (1,393,312) Other operating costs (51,620) (68,135) (163,324) (186,685) Selling and marketing expenses (41,297) (53,992) (124,210) (139,929) General and administrative expenses (62,485) (217,041) (197,064) (350,009) Technology and development expenses (17,422) (15,966) (52,121) (66,182) Pre-opening expenses - - (17,595) - Total operating costs and expenses (567,261) (711,063) (1,973,892) (2,136,117)

Operating costs and expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB711 million (US$103 million), compared with RMB567 million for the same period of 2021. For 2022, total operating costs and expenses were RMB2,136 million (US$310 million), compared with RMB1,974 million for 2021. Excluding the impact from share-based compensation expenses of RMB163 million, operating costs and expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by 3.4% to RMB548 million. For full-year 2022, operating costs and expenses were RMB1,973 million, excluding the impact from share-based compensation expenses, which were in line with 2021. RMB160 million of share-based compensation expenses was recognized in general and administrative expenses.

Hotel operating costs for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by 9.8% to RMB356 million (US$52 million) from RMB394 million for the same period of 2021. For 2022, hotel operating costs decreased by 1.9% to RMB1,393 million (US$202 million) from RMB1,420 million for 2021. These decreases were mainly attributable to our effective control of both expenses and labor costs amid the pandemic's resurgence, along with pandemic-related lease concessions we received from landlords during the period.



Selling and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 30.7% to RMB54 million (US$8 million) from RMB41 million for the same period of 2021. For 2022, selling and marketing expenses increased by 12.7% to RMB140 million (US$20 million) from RMB124 million for 2021. These increases were mainly driven by our increased investment in brand promotion and channel development for our scenario-based retail business.



General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB217 million (US$31 million), compared with RMB62 million for the same period of 2021. For 2022, general and administrative expenses were RMB350 million (US$51 million), compared with RMB197 million for 2021. Excluding the impact from share-based compensation expenses of RMB160 million, general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by 9.5% to RMB57 million, and for full-year 2022 decreased by 3.8% to RMB190 million.



Technology and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by 8.4% to RMB16 million (US$2 million) from RMB17 million for the same period of 2021. For 2022, technology and development expenses increased by 27.0% to RMB66 million (US$10 million) from RMB52 million for 2021. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to our increased investments in technology systems and infrastructure to support our expanding hotel network and improve customer experience.



Pre-opening expenses were not incurred in 2022 as there were no newly-leased hotels on our opening schedule.

Other operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by 35.3% to RMB7 million (US$1 million) from RMB10 million for the same period of 2021. For 2022, other operating income increased by 70.3% to RMB38 million (US$6 million) from RMB22 million for 2021.

Loss from operations for the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB78 million (US$11 million), compared with income from operations of RMB35 million for the same period of 2021. For 2022, income from operations was RMB165 million (US$24 million) from RMB196 million for 2021.

Other income, net for the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB2 million (US$0.3 million) compared with RMB2 million for the same period of 2021. For 2022, other expense, net was RMB1 million (US$0.1 million) compared with other income, net of RMB0.3 million for 2021.

Income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB12 million (US$2 million) compared with RMB13 million for the same period of 2021. For 2022, income tax expense was RMB84 million (US$12 million) compared with RMB64 million for 2021.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB83 million (US$12 million), compared with net income of RMB27 million for the same period of 2021. For 2022, net income was RMB96 million (US$14 million), compared with RMB140 million for 2021.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP), which excluded share-based compensation expenses, for the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB81 million (US$12 million), an increase of 199.8% compared with RMB27 million for the same period of 2021. For 2022, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB259 million (US$38 million), an increase of 85.6% year-over-year compared with RMB140 million for 2021.

Basic and diluted loss per share/American depositary share (ADS). For the fourth quarter of 2022, basic and diluted loss per share were both RMB0.21 (US$0.03). Basic and diluted loss per ADS for the fourth quarter of 2022 were both RMB0.64 (US$0.09).

For 2022, basic and diluted income per share were both RMB0.26 (US$0.04). Basic and diluted income per ADS were both RMB0.78 (US$0.11).

EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was negative RMB47 million (US$7 million), compared with RMB64 million for the same period of 2021. For 2022, EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB261 million (US$38 million) compared with RMB299 million for 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), which excluded share-based compensation expenses from EBITDA, for the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB116 million (US$17 million), an increase of 82.2% compared with RMB64 million for the same period of 2021. For 2022, adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB424 million (US$62 million), an increase of 41.9% year-over-year compared with RMB299 million for 2021.

Cash flows. Operating cash outflow for the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB35 million (US$5 million). Investing cash outflow and financing cash inflow for the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB174 million (US$25 million) and RMB365 million (US$53 million), respectively.

For 2022, operating cash inflow was RMB284 million (US$41 million), compared with RMB418 million for 2021. Investing cash outflow for 2022 was RMB192 million (US$28 million), compared with RMB42 million for 2021. Financing cash inflow for 2022 was RMB456 million (US$66 million), compared with financing cash outflow of RMB161 million for 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,589 million (US$230 million) and restricted cash of RMB1 million (US$0.1 million).

Debt financing. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had total outstanding indebtedness of RMB174 million (US$25 million) and the unutilized credit facility available to the Company was RMB279 million.

1 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus share-based compensation expenses.

2 EBITDA (non-GAAP) is calculated as earnings before interest expenses, interest income, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization.

3 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is calculated as earnings before interest expenses, interest income, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation expenses.

4 The ADR and RevPAR are calculated based on the tax inclusive room rates.

"ADR" refers to average daily room rate, which means room revenue divided by the number of rooms in use;

"occupancy rate" refers to the number of rooms in use divided by the number of available rooms for a given period;

"RevPAR" refers to revenue per available room, which is calculated by total revenues during a period divided by the number of available rooms of our hotels during the same period.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. Generally-Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission: adjusted net income (loss), which is defined as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses; EBITDA, which is defined as earnings before interest expenses, interest income, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization; adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this release.

The Company believes that EBITDA is widely used by other companies in the hospitality industry and may be used by investors as a measure of the financial performance. Given the significant investments that the Company has made in leasehold improvements and other fixed assets of leased hotels, depreciation and amortization expense comprises a significant portion of the Company's cost structure. The Company believes that EBITDA will provide investors with a useful tool for comparability between periods because it eliminates depreciation and amortization expense attributable to capital expenditures. Adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's performance by excluding share-based compensation expenses, as the investors can better understand the Company's performance and compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis excluding share-based compensation expenses which are not expected to result in cash payment. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used regularly by Company management in financial and operational decision-making. The accompanying tables provide more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

The use of these non-GAAP measures has certain limitations as the excluded items have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of these non-GAAP measures. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of the results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the relevant items both in its reconciliations to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and in its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the performance of the Company.

In addition, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate these measures in the same manner as the Company does.

About Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, with a distinct portfolio of lifestyle hotel brands. Atour is the leading upper midscale hotel chain in China and is the first Chinese hotel chain to develop a scenario-based retail business. Atour is committed to bringing innovations to China's hospitality industry and building new lifestyle brands around hotel offerings. For more information, please visit https://ir.yaduo.com .

ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted) As of

As of December 31,

December 31, 2021

2022 RMB'000

RMB'000 USD'0001 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,038,583 1,589,161 230,407 Short-term investments - 157,808 22,880 Accounts receivable 99,961 132,699 19,239 Prepayments and other current assets 167,161 133,901 19,414 Amounts due from related parties 51,937 53,630 7,776 Inventories 58,575 57,460 8,331 Total current assets 1,416,217 2,124,659 308,047 Non-current assets Restricted cash 946 946 137 Contract costs 62,415 67,270 9,753 Property and equipment, net 439,015 360,300 52,239 Operating lease right-of-use assets - 1,932,000 280,114 Intangible assets, net 3,820 5,537 803 Goodwill 17,446 17,446 2,529 Other assets 182,581 141,335 20,492 Deferred tax assets 122,707 112,533 16,315 Total non-current assets 828,930 2,637,367 382,382 Total assets 2,245,147 4,762,026 690,429 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, current - 319,598 46,337 Accounts payable 161,277 184,901 26,808 Deferred revenue 233,735 202,996 29,432 Salary and welfare payable 95,238 103,539 15,012 Accrued expenses and other payables 447,380 330,282 47,886 Income taxes payable 46,176 31,336 4,543 Short-term borrowings 64,808 142,828 20,708 Current portion of long-term borrowings 1,000 29,130 4,223 Amounts due to related parties 1,772 3,004 436 Total current liabilities 1,051,386 1,347,614 195,385 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, non-current - 1,805,402 261,759 Deferred revenue 267,909 277,841 40,283 Long-term borrowings, non-current portion 43,630 2,000 290 Other non-current liabilities 317,607 141,763 20,554 Total non-current liabilities 629,146 2,227,006 322,886 Total liabilities 1,680,532 3,574,620 518,271

1 Translations of balances in the consolidated financial statements from RMB into US$ for the fourth quarter of 2022 and full-year 2022 and as of December 31, 2022 are solely for readers' convenience and were calculated at the rate of US$1.00=RMB 6.8972 representing the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on December 30, 2022.





ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted) As of As of December 31, December 31, 2021 2022

RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'0001 Equity Class A ordinary shares 218 229 33 Class B ordinary shares 56 56 8 Additional paid in capital 764,502 1,286,189 186,480 Accumulated deficit (176,403) (78,304) (11,353) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,947) (10,865) (1,575) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 579,426 1,197,305 173,593 Non-controlling interests (14,811) (9,899) (1,435) Total equity 564,615 1,187,406 172,158 Commitments and contingencies - - - Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,245,147 4,762,026 690,429





ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands of RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'0001 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'0001 Revenues: Manachised hotels 346,336 364,866 52,901 1,220,301 1,360,843 197,304 Leased hotels 154,430 138,909 20,140 630,238 552,929 80,167 Retail revenues and others 91,352 122,398 17,746 297,038 349,211 50,631 Net revenues 592,118 626,173 90,787 2,147,577 2,262,983 328,102 Operating costs and expenses: Hotel operating costs (394,437) (355,929) (51,605) (1,419,578) (1,393,312) (202,011) Other operating costs (51,620) (68,135) (9,879) (163,324) (186,685) (27,068) Selling and marketing expenses (41,297) (53,992) (7,828) (124,210) (139,929) (20,288) General and administrative expenses (62,485) (217,041) (31,468) (197,064) (350,009) (50,746) Technology and development expenses (17,422) (15,966) (2,315) (52,121) (66,182) (9,594) Pre-opening expenses - - - (17,595) - - Total operating costs and expenses (567,261) (711,063) (103,095) (1,973,892) (2,136,117) (309,707) Other operating income 10,057 6,511 944 22,371 38,094 5,523 Income (loss) from operation 34,914 (78,379) (11,364) 196,056 164,960 23,918 Interest income 2,723 4,971 721 6,722 14,456 2,097 Gain from short-term investments 2,361 1,918 278 8,745 8,455 1,226 Interest expenses (2,003) (1,646) (239) (7,937) (6,501) (943) Other income (expenses), net 2,179 2,245 325 301 (814) (118) Income (loss) before income tax 40,174 (70,891) (10,279) 203,887 180,556 26,180 Income tax expense (13,293) (11,712) (1,698) (64,217) (84,474) (12,248) Net (loss) income 26,881 (82,603) (11,977) 139,670 96,082 13,932 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (2,251) (325) (47) (5,384) (2,017) (291) Net income (loss) attributable to the Company 29,132 (82,278) (11,930) 145,054 98,099 14,223 Less: accretion of redeemable Class A ordinary shares* - - - (15,115) - - Net income (loss) available to shareholders of the Company 29,132 (82,278) (11,930) 129,939 98,099 14,223 Net income (loss) 26,881 (82,603) (11,977) 139,670 96,082 13,932 Other comprehensive (loss) income Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil income taxes (5,088) (11,322) (1,642) (8,947) (1,918) (279) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of income taxes (5,088) (11,322) (1,642) (8,947) (1,918) (279) Total comprehensive income (loss) 21,793 (93,925) (13,619) 130,723 94,164 13,653 Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (2,251) (325) (47) (5,384) (2,017) (291) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the Company 24,044 (93,600) (13,572) 136,107 96,181 13,944 Net income (loss) per ordinary share -Basic 0.08 (0.21) (0.03) 0.40 0.26 0.04 -Diluted 0.08 (0.21) (0.03) 0.40 0.26 0.04 Weighted average ordinary shares used in calculating net income (loss) per ordinary share -Basic 376,970,454 386,298,063 386,298,063 323,163,367 379,321,522 379,321,522 -Diluted 376,970,454 386,298,063 386,298,063 323,163,367 381,598,689 381,598,689

* Represent Series A Shares of Atour Shanghai prior to Restructuring





ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'0001 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'0001 Cash flows from operating activities: Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities 137,156 (35,018) (5,077) 417,879 283,677 41,129 Cash flows from investing activities: Payment for purchases of property and equipment (7,795) (12,630) (1,831) (63,973) (36,425) (5,281) Payment for purchases of intangible assets (432) (1,663) (241) (1,997) (2,805) (407) Payment for purchases of short-term investments (1,472,900) (1,080,450) (156,651) (4,303,920) (2,931,000) (424,955) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 1,595,261 920,918 133,521 4,312,665 2,778,005 402,773 Repayment of loans due from third parties 7,000 - - 15,000 - - Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities 121,134 (173,825) (25,202) (42,225) (192,225) (27,870) Cash flows from financing activities: Acquisition of non-controlling interests - - - - (350) (51) Proceeds from borrowings - 30,000 4,350 218,434 199,000 28,852 Repayment of borrowings (93,250) (58,000) (8,409) (230,430) (134,480) (19,498) Repurchase of ordinary shares - - - (111,260) - - Distribution to shareholders - - - (20,645) - - Proceeds from initial public offering - 400,068 58,004 - 400,068 58,005 Payment for initial public offering costs (4,357) (7,207) (1,045) (17,179) (7,928) (1,149) Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities (97,607) 364,861 52,900 (161,080) 456,310 66,159 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (8,181) (2,250) (327) (8,181) 2,816 408 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 152,502 153,768 22,294 206,393 550,578 79,826 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 887,027 1,436,339 208,250 833,136 1,039,529 150,718 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 1,039,529 1,590,107 230,544 1,039,529 1,590,107 230,544





ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (In thousands of RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'0001 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'0001 Net income (loss) (GAAP) 26,881 (82,603) (11,977) 139,670 96,082 13,932 Share-based compensation expenses - 163,193 23,661 - 163,193 23,661 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) 26,881 80,590 11,684 139,670 259,275 37,593 Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'0001 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'0001 Net income (loss) (GAAP) 26,881 (82,603) (11,977) 139,670 96,082 13,932 Interest income (2,723) (4,971) (721) (6,722) (14,456) (2,097) Interest expenses 2,003 1,646 239 7,937 6,501 943 Income tax expense 13,293 11,712 1,698 64,217 84,474 12,248 Depreciation and amortization 24,249 27,112 3,931 93,911 88,561 12,840 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 63,703 (47,104) (6,830) 299,013 261,162 37,866 Share-based compensation expenses - 163,193 23,661 - 163,193 23,661 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 63,703 116,089 16,831 299,013 424,355 61,527



Key Operating Data

Number of Hotels2 Number of Rooms Opened in FY22 Closed in FY22 As of December 31, 2022 As of December 31, 2022 Manachised hotels 191 4 899 102,945 Leased hotels 0 0 33 5,053 Total 932 107,998





Brand Positioning Properties Rooms Manachised Leased A.T. House Luxury 1 214 Atour S Upscale 45 9 8,235 ZHOTEL Upscale 1 52 Atour Upper midscale 731 22 87,709 Atour X Upper midscale 48 4,893 Atour Light Midscale 74 1 6,895 Total 899 33 107,998

2Includes 53 hotels being requisitioned by the government for quarantine needs in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, which were not in operation as of December 31, 2022.





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

Year Ended

December 31, 2021

Year Ended

December 31, 2022

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Exclusive of requisitioned hotels3 Inclusive of requisitioned hotels Exclusive of requisitioned hotels3 Inclusive of requisitioned hotels Year Ended December 31, 2019 Exclusive of requisitioned hotels3 Inclusive of requisitioned hotels Exclusive of requisitioned hotels3 Inclusive of requisitioned hotels Occupancy rate (in percentage) Manachised hotels 73.1% 65.0% 63.9% 62.8% 59.5% 72.3% 67.4% 66.8% 62.9% 60.6% Leased hotels 83.3% 65.9% 66.7% 67.3% 69.0% 83.0% 70.8% 71.1% 65.8% 67.2% All hotels 74.0% 65.1% 64.1% 63.1% 60.0% 73.4% 67.7% 67.0% 63.0% 60.9% ADR (in RMB) Manachised hotels 410.4 401.5 398.8 382.6 369.5 415.9 407.4 405.2 386.4 379.0 Leased hotels 532.8 522.5 515.6 468.6 453.3 530.1 517.0 513.3 465.0 463.2 All hotels 422.5 409.3 406.3 387.8 374.2 429.5 415.2 412.7 391.2 383.9 RevPAR (in RMB) Manachised hotels 315.4 275.9 269.4 254.4 233.1 313.7 288.1 283.7 256.3 243.2 Leased hotels 471.3 369.0 369.1 341.7 340.9 463.7 388.1 387.5 330.6 336.9 All hotels 329.2 281.8 275.5 259.3 238.4 329.5 294.9 290.5 260.7 248.1

3Excludes, for purposes of calculating these key operating metrics, approximately 460 thousand, 1,970 thousand, 1,191 thousand, and 5,532 thousand room-nights related to hotel rooms that were requisitioned by the government for quarantine needs in response to the COVID-19 outbreak or otherwise became unavailable due to temporary hotel closures in the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2022, and the year ended 2021 and 2022, respectively. The ADR and RevPAR are calculated based on tax inclusive room rates.