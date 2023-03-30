Tata Power Solar Systems has secured approval to build a 300 MW solar project as an engineering, procurement and construction contractor in the Indian state of Rajasthan.From pv magazine India Tata Power says its Tata Power Solar Systems unit has secured approval to set up a 300 MW solar project for state-owned coal miner NLC India in Rajasthan. The project value is $213.27 million. The project will be located at Barsingar in Bikaner district. It is expected to generate more than 750 million units of electricity per year. NLC India is developing the project under the CPSU scheme, which mandates ...

