The certification demonstrates SoftServe's successful approach to environmental footprint reduction as a leader in digital transformation.

SoftServe announced its ISO 14001:2015 certification, the international environmental management system (EMS) standard. The certification reflects SoftServe's commitment to environmental sustainability and showcases its low-carbon continuous improvement processes.

To earn ISO 14001:2015 certification, companies must complete a comprehensive audit to prove environmental impact awareness and active ecological footprint reduction activities.

Within the last year, SoftServe reduced direct production emissions by more than 55% and reused over 90% of its IT equipment. The company also introduced an approach to environmental management spanning the next decade.

"We have a clear plan to continue to reduce negative impacts on our planet, and it applies to both internal processes and the innovative services for our customers," said Chris Baker, SoftServe Chief Executive Officer. "As a global technology company, it's crucial for us to prioritize environmentally friendly solutions. This certification proves our obligation and high expectations. We're aiming to be a carbon-neutral business by 2032 and are prioritizing solutions to solve environmental challenges for companies across all industries."

SoftServe completed its audit in November 2022 and achieved certification in February 2023.

