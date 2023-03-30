

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (OMGA) announced a clinical supply agreement with Roche to evaluate OTX-2002, the company's lead candidate in development for the treatment of MYC-driven hepatocellular carcinoma, in combination with Roche's anti-PD-L1 therapy, atezolizumab, as part of Omega's Phase 1/2 MYCHELANGELO I clinical trial. Roche will supply atezolizumab. Omega will evaluate the combination as part of the overall conduct of the trial.



Mahesh Karande, CEO of Omega Therapeutics, said: 'Through the combination of two orthogonal treatments, OTX-2002 and atezolizumab, a leading anti-PD-L1 therapy, we aim to simultaneously disrupt multiple drivers of cancer progression with the goal of improving treatment outcomes.'



