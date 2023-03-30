Avant Brands, Inc.: Avant Brands Announces Timing of Release of Q1 2023 Results and Conference Call

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company"), a leading producer of innovative, premium handcrafted cannabis products, is pleased to announce that it intends to release its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended February 28, 2023, after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

A conference call with management will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 1 PM PT (4 PM ET).

Conference Call Dial Details:

Canada/USA TF: +1-800-319-4610

International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join Avant Brands Inc.'s call.

A transcript of the call will be posted on the Company's website at www.avantbrands.ca within two business days of the call.

About Avant Brands Inc.

Avant is an innovative, market-leading premium cannabis company. Avant has multiple operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products, based on unique and exceptional cultivars. Avant's products are distributed via three complementary sales channels: recreational, medical and export. Avant's recreational consumer brands include: BLK MKT , Tenzo , Cognoscente and Treehugger , which are sold in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Atlantic Canada, Québec and the territories. The Company's medical cannabis brand, GreenTec, is distributed nationwide, directly to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical portal and through various medical cannabis partners.

Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AVNT), and cross-trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AVTBF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 1BU0). The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.?

To learn more about Avant, access the investor presentation, or learn more about its consumer brands, please visit www.avantbrands.ca .

