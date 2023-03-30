As part of our ongoing commitment to empower organizations on their digital transformation journey, cPacket enables our customers to build and manage cloud observability seamlessly.

cPacket Networks and Microsoft have partnered to provide comprehensive cloud observability. The cPacket cCloud Visibility Suite is a feature-rich, multi-cloud solution that enables enterprises and cloud providers to build highly secure, reliable, and scalable hybrid networks. cCloud Visibility Suite provides a range of network packet-data-based services for end-to-end observability and security, giving always-on network intelligence for the IT network and security operations teams.

The proprietary cCloud solution has advanced processing features which capture, pre-process, and deliver accurate network packet data in real-time to security, performance management, analytics, and AIOps solutions, simplifying overall network observability. This integrated solution provides several benefits for organizations looking to accelerate their cloud migration by enabling faster deployment of virtual appliances, increased scalability, service agility, enhanced user experience, and strengthened security and compliance postures.

"A cloud-smart strategy is crucial to enterprises as they drive their digital transformation and AI initiatives. I am excited that cPacket Networks and Microsoft have taken our partnership forward. Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, our customers around the globe can easily access and acquire cCloud with increased scalability, streamlined licensing, and unparalleled visibility of their cloud network infrastructure."

- Dennis Carpio, Head of Business Development and Alliances, cPacket Networks.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Microsoft Azure. All cPacket hybrid-cloud observability products are orderable today in the Azure marketplace and in production across many high-profile customer environments in the financial services, technology, government, and healthcare sectors. You can also use qualified MACC (Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment) dollars to purchase cCloud for an even more streamlined process. Visit cCloud Azure Marketplace today or see it in action.

About cPacket Networks

cPacket Networks powers hybrid-cloud observability through its Intelligent Observability Platform. It reduces service outages through network-centric application analysis, strengthens cyber security through high-resolution network data for threat detection, and accelerates incident response through network forensic analysis. The result is increased service agility, experience assurance, and transactional velocity for the business. Find out more at www.cpacket.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005262/en/

Contacts:

Nadeem Zahid

nadeem.zahid@cpacketnetworks.com

650-316-2234