Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of RanLOS AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (193/23)

On request of RanLOS AB (publ), company registration number 559046-1116, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's B-shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from March 31, 2023. The company has 983,900 A-Shares and 1,025,200 B-shares as per today's date. Please note that the Maximum Number of shares to be listed has been updated since the previous announcement (181/23). Shares Short name: RLOS B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 1,115,200 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019762147 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 288665 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559046-1116 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name 50 Industrials 5020 Industrial Goods and Services This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aqurat Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Aqurat Fondkommission AB on 08-684 05 805 or ca@aqurat.se.