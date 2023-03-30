Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.03.2023
Rasierklingenscharfe News! Wird NuGen Medical Devices zum Pionier der Branche?!
30.03.2023 | 14:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of RanLOS AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (193/23)

On request of RanLOS AB (publ), company registration number 559046-1116, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's B-shares to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Sweden with effect from March 31, 2023. 

The company has 983,900 A-Shares and 1,025,200 B-shares as per today's date.

Please note that the Maximum Number of shares to be listed has been updated
since the previous announcement (181/23). 

Shares

Short name:               RLOS B         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 1,115,200        
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0019762147      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             288665         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559046-1116       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name             
50  Industrials         
5020 Industrial Goods and Services


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aqurat
Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Aqurat Fondkommission
AB on 08-684 05 805 or ca@aqurat.se.
