Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Rasierklingenscharfe News! Wird NuGen Medical Devices zum Pionier der Branche?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DRTZ ISIN: LU1598757687 Ticker-Symbol: ARRD 
Xetra
30.03.23
15:30 Uhr
27,695 Euro
+0,515
+1,89 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
AEX
IBEX-35
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCELORMITTAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCELORMITTAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,68027,68515:46
27,67527,68015:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.03.2023 | 14:00
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ArcelorMittal S.A.: Designated person notification

30 March 2023, 13:55 CET

With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), ArcelorMittal announces that notifications of share transactions by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) are available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on ArcelorMittal's web site www.arcelormittal.com under Investors > Share Transactions by Management:

https://corporate.arcelormittal.com/investors/corporate-governance/share-transactions-by-management


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.