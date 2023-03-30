A European Union-funded project is bringing building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) solutions to eight historical cities in Europe. pv magazine recently spoke with Júlia Pereira, project coordinator for EDP New, about the innovative solutions being blended into the landscape in Évora, Portugal.A European consortium led by EDP New has set out to demonstrate that historical cities can also benefit from solar energy. As part of the Pocityf project, 46 partners have been developing BIPV solutions to blend into the landscape of historical sites in the pilot cities of Évora, Portugal, and Alkmaar, ...

