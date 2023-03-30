Götz Maschinenbau further validates success of Stratasys manufacturing strategy as it grows its fleet to 6 SAF technology printers to meet growing demand for end-use parts

Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced German service bureau Götz Maschinenbau has invested in four additional production-scale Stratasys H350 3D printers to meet growing customer demand for high-quality end-use parts. The investment will ramp up Götz's total fleet size to six systems. The new units, to be installed over the next 18 months, position the company as the leading service bureau for SAF technology in EMEA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005128/en/

A total of six H350 3D printers from Stratasys will position Goetz as the leading service bureau for SAF technology in EMEA. (Photo: Business Wire)

Götz, which also deploys Stratasys 3D printers based on PolyJet and FDM technologies, is a specialist in the turning, milling, welding, and assembly of parts and serves customers across a range of industry sectors, among them automotive, mobility and mechanical engineering. Adding the ability to additively manufacturing thousands of polymer parts has represented a significant growth opportunity for the company.

Philipp Götz, Owner, Götz Maschinenbau, said the SAF technology used by the H350 systems is ideal for maintaining the high quality yet cost-effective standards expected by its customers.

"Since the installation of our initial H350 printers, we've actually won significant new business because of the quality and cost-effectiveness of parts printed on SAF technology," he said. "Our existing Stratasys 3D printers are operating at full capacity 24/7 and provide us with an extremely reliable manufacturing solution for high volume, as well as small to medium series production, at a lower price and with shorter lead times than injection molding or CNC," he added.

The Stratasys H350 3D printer is designed to deliver production-level throughput for end-use parts while providing production consistency, competitive cost per part, and complete control over the production of thousands of parts. In fact, the printer itself is equipped with around a dozen parts 3D printed with SAF technology.

"Whether we 3D print five parts or tens of thousands, the consistency of each part is the same across the entire order, ensuring that they can be built directly into machinery and address a wider range of volume production applications," continued Philipp Götz.

Essential to Götz's ability to deliver production-grade plastic parts at high-volume is the Stratasys High-Yield PA11 material for the H350 printer. The bio-based plastic is made of renewable raw materials derived from sustainable castor oil, and enables a high nesting density while maintaining part consistency. Götz has also been an early user of PA12 material, which produces stiffer parts. At volume, SAF PA12 allows for fine feature resolution, strength and accuracy build after build, and is most suitable for higher tolerance requirements such as for assemblies and connector applications.

About Stratasys

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including Stratasys' websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys, SAF, H350, PolyJet and FDM are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners, and Stratasys assumes no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance, or use of these non-Stratasys products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005128/en/

Contacts:

Investor and Media Contacts:



Stratasys Corporate

North America

Chris Reese

Chris.reese@stratasys.com

+1 651-357-0877



Investor Relations

Yonah Lloyd

yonah.lloyd@stratasys.com

+972-74-745-4919



Europe, Middle East, Africa

Jonathan Wake Miguel Afonso,

Incus Media

stratasys@incus-media.com

+44 1737 215200



Brazil, Central America and South America

Erica Massini

erica.massini@stratasys.com

+55 (11) 2626-9229



Israel

Rosa Coblens

Rosa.coblens@stratasys.com

+852-9189-7273