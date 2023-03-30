LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Provides Update on Facilities Expansion

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH), ("LightPath" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared technologies, provided an update on the progress of its facilities and capacity expansion at its Orlando, Florida manufacturing center.

"We are delighted with the progress being made to expand capacity in our Orlando, Florida facilities. As we evolve from a components manufacturer to a complete solutions provider, our exclusively licensed materials and technologies are being qualified for various defense and government initiatives. The ability to fulfill those orders is paramount to growing our business," stated Sam Rubin, Chief Executive Officer of LightPath Technologies. "Although the construction has disrupted production and delayed deliveries to customers during our fiscal third quarter to a greater extent than we anticipated, the timing of the first phase completion aligns well with the increased demand we are experiencing in the US, particularly in the defense industry. We believe moving to the next phase of construction and facilities completion will allow LightPath to fully take advantage of the opportunities ahead. We anticipate completing construction during the second half of calendar year 2023."

As previously disclosed, the expansion of the Company's manufacturing facilities in Florida has been partially funded with a $2.4 million tenant improvement allowance from the landlord, with the balance, estimated to be $2.5 million, funded by LightPath. A portion of the funds from the equity offering in January 2023 were earmarked to complete the expansion. The expansion will facilitate increased production and shipping capacity to support larger orders in the Company's solutions and infrared imaging businesses.

About LightPath Technologies:

LightPath Technologies, Inc. is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, custom molded glass freeform lenses, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black DiamondTM ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics Corporation, manufactures a full range of infrared products from high performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and lens assemblies. ISP's infrared lens assembly product line includes athermal lens systems used in cooled and un-cooled thermal imaging cameras. Manufacturing is performed in-house to provide precision optical components including spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses. ISP's optics processes allow it to manufacture its products from all important types of infrared materials and crystals. Manufacturing processes include CNC grinding and CNC polishing, diamond turning, continuous and conventional polishing, optical contacting and advanced coating technologies.

For more information on LightPath and its businesses, please visit www.lightpath.com.

