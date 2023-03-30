Proposed restructuring of up to $5.766 million of debt.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2023) - Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTC Pink: MRBLF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Marble" or the "Company"), an AI-driven financial technology company, is pleased to announce that it has proposed a debt restructuring involving its wholly owned subsidiary, TPF The Phoenix Fund Inc. ("TPF") and the holders of TPF's bonds (the "TPF Bonds"). As a result of the restructuring, an aggregate of up to $5,766,722 in principal amount of TPF Bonds and all accrued, unpaid and waived interest thereon, is proposed to be settled through a combination of debt forgiveness and the issuance of Marble common shares.

Karim Nanji, Marble's Chief Executive Officer, states "We are extremely excited by this restructuring. On completion of the restructuring, the elimination of these short-term liabilities and the ongoing interest obligation associated with the bonds will greatly strengthen our balance sheet and financial position. This will give us a renewed flexibility to focus on the continued development and growth of our proprietary MyMarble Boost Program, Inverite verification business, AI-driven AccumulateAI and MyMarble platforms, and other opportunities that may arise as we gradually wind down the Fast-Track loan program."

An aggregate of up to 43,397,690 Marble common shares may be issued pursuant to the restructuring. The Marble shares that are to be issued upon closing of the restructuring transaction will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance (the "Initial Hold Period") and additional resale restrictions agreed to by bondholders such that 25% of the shares will be released from resale restrictions on completion of the Initial Hold Period and further releases of 25% of the shares every four months thereafter.

The Company expects to complete and close this bond debt restructuring in the next two weeks.

About Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTC Pink: MRBLF) (FSE: 2V0): Marble is a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that empower businesses to acquire and use real -time financial data to better transact with consumers. Along with enabling smarter marketing ROI for partners seeking increased conversion rates to those consumers that require further monitoring, predictive financial recommendations, and guidance to rehabilitate them to transact in the future. Utilizing Marble's proprietary and proven artificial intelligence data-driven technology platforms, Inverite, Accumulate.ai and MyMarble, businesses and consumers are empowered in real-time, access to a 360 financial profile that includes credit and banking data. Marble leverages machine learning, artificial intelligence, predictive financial recommendations, risk scores and open-banking strategies to put the power of financial data into the hands of businesses and consumers, promoting more robust relationships and higher intent toward future engagements.

For further information about Marble Financial, please visit: mymarble.ca.

Mike Marrandino, Executive Chairman

T:(855) 661-2390 ext. 104 Email: ir@marblefinancial.ca

