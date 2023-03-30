Klas, a global leader in edge intelligence solutions, launched a new rugged compute module, the VoyagerVM 4.0, powered by the new Intel® Xeon® D embedded processor (formerly known as Ice Lake D). The innovative design integrates the newest edge compute technology and exposes an expansion interface to support more agile, and open edge deployments.

VoyagerVM 4.0. An enterprise-grade server for extreme edge environments, built on the latest Intel Xeon D processor (Ice Lake D). (Photo: Business Wire)

The rugged design of the VoyagerVM 4.0 allows it to operate continuously in power constrained and austere environments with wide-ranging ambient temperatures with no impact to performance. Its compact size makes it the ideal edge computing platform for heavy-industry, autonomous vehicles, smart transportation, and military applications.

With the new Intel processor VoyagerVM 4.0 is 2.32x faster than previous generations, and integrates hardware-based security and AI acceleration. VoyagerVM 4.0 is the first compact module that supports the security architecture for different cloud and software vendor stacks, that can run compute-intensive applications of ML/AI in disconnected or intermittently connected environments.

"A key requirement in our customers' programs is to deliver an open-edge architecture that drives innovation and is future-proofed," said John Gallager, CEO of Klas. "VoyagerVM 4.0 is designed with the customer in mind and represents a step change in how we will architect and deploy infrastructure at the edge, eliminating the silos of underutilized compute at the edge."

VoyagerVM4.0 key features:

Processor: Intel® Xeon® D (10 cores)

Storage: 4 X NVMe based self-encrypting drives

Networking: 4 x SFP28 (100Gbps throughput)

Expansion Interface: PCIe 4.0

Low Power: 9 36 VDC (120 Watts)

Engineered rugged, VoyagerVM 4.0 meets the standard for TrueTatical designed to withstand dropping, shock, vibration, and extreme temperatures.

The VoyagerVM 4.0 expansion interface allows for in-the-field reconfiguration by adding Graphics Processing Units (GPU), Network Attached Storage (NAS), and other future capabilities without the need for tools.

"Traditionally, deploying IT and Operational Technology (OT) at the edge is cumbersome, and from a security perspective, the architecture and network is then frozen in time," said Frank Murray, CTO of Klas." With VoyagerVM 4.0, we have taken the initiative to open the edge, to give customers the flexibility of an edge that can be scaled with new capabilities without the need for major re-architectures or compromising on security."

VoyagerVM 4.0 is compatible with the Voyager range of chassis and accessories, for more information, visit https://www.klasgroup.com/products/voyager-vm-4-0/

About Klas

Klas is an engineering and design company with over 30 years of experience developing innovative communications solutions for the network edge. The company specializes in integrating enterprise networking capabilities from global IT leaders with purpose-built hardware and software platforms designed to meet market demands and the most stringent environmental requirements. Klas collaborates with strategic partners including Cisco, Dell, and Microsoft to support edge deployments in Government, Transportation, and Automotive industries. For more information visit www.klasgroup.com.

