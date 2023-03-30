FinancialNewsMedia.com: Global Graphite Market Size Projected To Grow To $25.70 Billion In 2028

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphite is a kind of elemental carbon that is one of the few elements found in its natural state. It combines metallic and non-metallic qualities, making it ideal for a wide variety of industrial applications. It has high electrical and thermal conductivity, exceptional thermal stability, and lubricity. In the coming decades, this industry is expected to face major market shifts, as the booming lithium-ion battery industry is expected to significantly boost production. Via the use of refractory materials, the steel industry has historically been the driver of consumption. Robust growth for the battery industry is expected to fuel demand, depending on economic factors such as market penetration and adoption, as a growing number of countries around the world step up their efforts to encourage the production and use of green energy in order to transition towards a lower emission future in the transport and energy sectors. A report from Fortune Business Insights projected that the global graphite market size was USD 13.60 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow from USD 14.83 billion in 2021 to USD 25.70 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.2% during the 2021-2028 period. Active companies in the markets this week include: Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (OTCQB: RFLXF) (CSE: RFLX), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCQX: PMETF) (TSX-V: PMET), Syrah Resources Limited (OTCPK: SYAAF) (OTCPK: SRHYY), Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE: NMG) (TSX-V: NOU).

The report said: "Graphite is a solution in the automobile industry for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries, which are used to fuel new-generation electric vehicles and increase energy density while reducing charging times. It is also used to make thermally conductive polymers, which are increasingly being used to replace metal in the manufacturing of automotive components. Demand is expected to rise in the coming years as anode content use of lithium-ion batteries increases in line with the adoption of electric vehicles and lithium-ion battery applications.China is also the world's largest producer for battery applications, a demand segment projected to expand in the upcoming years, with the highest growth rate for lithium-ion battery manufacturing in the automotive industry and energy storage systems. The lithium-ion battery value chain is primarily based in China, and Chinese anode suppliers have the highest installed capacities globally."

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (OTCQB: RFLXF) (CSE:RFLX) BREAKING NEWS: Reflex Announces Strategic Investment in Cleantech Graphene Producer - Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (OTCQB: RFLXF) (CSE:RFLX) ("Reflex" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has agreed to enter into a subscription agreement and agreed to make a strategic investment in Bio Graphene Solutions Inc. ("BGS"). BGS is a private nanotechnology company that specializes in the production of high-quality graphene. As part of the strategic investment into BGS, Reflex expects to benefit by collaborating with BGS on potential cross-development projects that include exploring downstream applications that compliment any graphite material sourced from the Company's Ruby Graphite project.

Graphene is an allotrope of carbon and commonly defined as ten carbon-layers or less. As a performance additive, graphene has the ability to dramatically improve the properties of various end-materials that include strength, conductivity, flexibility, and permeability in different products and applications. The versatility of graphene enables superior results and value creation in a range of commodity-based and specialized industries, from asphalt, concrete, and plastics, to electronics, biomedical, and energy storage.

BGS has developed a proprietary process for producing high-quality and cost-effective graphene from 100% organic source materials via a scalable cleantech production process - making it an attractive partner for companies looking to incorporate nanotechnology into their portfolio of products and existing supply chain. BGS has already demonstrated significant value in their technology as being one of the first companies to successfully introduce graphene as a liquid admixture for use in ready-mix commercial concrete - reducing the need for cement by more than 15% in select commercial mix designs. BGS is also working with notable product development partners in various industries who are exploring utilizing graphene to complement existing technologies for other high-value applications.

"We are pleased to be making a strategic investment into BGS, who has developed a graphene production process that's scalable, cost-efficient, and most importantly, has the highest level of product consistency and quality control through complete process controllability." said Paul Gorman, CEO of Reflex. "With graphene becoming a commercialized super material, in well-established industries, the opportunity is a complimentary fit to our supply chain solution goals."

David Fisher, CEO & Co-Founder of BGS commented "We are pleased to have Reflex Advanced Materials as a strategic partner. Our high-quality graphene has significant versatility and compliments Reflex's asset portfolio and how we can drive further value creation in advanced materials. Together, we will aim to create market-ready solutions for high-value applications and we look forward to working further with the Reflex team."

CONTINUED…Read this full press release and more news for Reflex Advanced Materials at: https://reflexmaterials.com/news/

Other recent developments in the markets of note include

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Tesla has recently released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management hosted a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast to discuss the results and outlook. The webcast will be archived on the company's website following the call and will cover Tesla Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Q&A Webcast

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCQX: PMETF) (TSX-V: PMET) recently advised that, further to its news release issued on March 15, 2023 (Vancouver, BC, Canada) / March 16, 2023 (Sydney, Australia), it has successfully completed the Flow Through Raising of approximately 2.215 million Flow Through Shares in the capital of the Company at a price of C$22.57 per share to institutional, professional and sophisticated investors for gross proceeds of approximately C$50M. Capitalized terms in this news release not otherwise defined have the meaning provided in the news release of March 15, 2023 - please refer to that release for more details.

Settlement is anticipated to occur on March 23, 2023 (Sydney, Australia time) at which time the Flow Through Shares will have been converted to approximately 22.15 million Chess Depositary Interests ("CDIs") which trade on the ASX. CDIs trading on the ASX issued on account of the Flow Through Shares cannot be converted into common shares of the Company for the purpose of trading such shares in Canada until four months have elapsed from the settlement date.

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCPK: SYAAF) (OTCPK: SRHYY) recently announced that it had restarted operations at Balama, Mozambique. The company announced at the end of last September that operations were halted following an interruption by "illegal industrial action by a small contingent of local employees and contractors". The company subsequently consulted with the relevant Mozambique Government authorities and concluded that the employee strike was instigated by a small group outside of a Company Level Agreement (CLA) negotiation process.

Syrah halted its Balama operations and moved its workforce from the site, though the company stressed that the actions of the small group of employees were "not deemed representative of the majority of the Balama workforce". Today, Syrah said authorities had endorsed the CLA renewal process with the Internal Union Committee as the "correct process" for matters regarding Balama employment conditions.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE: NMG) (TSX.V: NOU) has recently filed the preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") for the Uatnan mining project (the "Uatnan Mining Project") located in Québec, Canada, with the securities commissions and regulatory authorities in Canada and the U.S. The PEA, conducted by engineering firms BBA Inc. ("BBA") and GoldMinds Geoservices Inc. ("GMG") according to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), was carried out in collaboration with Mason Graphite Inc. ("Mason Graphite") (TSX.V: LLG, OTCQX: MGPHF) as the Uatnan Mining Project leverages the Lac Guéret deposit wholly-owned by Mason Graphite and subject to an investment agreement and option and joint venture agreement with NMG.

The PEA shows strong economics for NMG's updated operational parameters and production volumes targeting the production of approximately 500,000 tonnes of graphite concentrate per annum over a 24-year life of mine ("LOM"). The proposed Uatnan Mining Project is currently one of the largest projected natural graphite productions being developed in the world. Consistent with NMG's vertical integration strategy, the Uatnan Mining Project's contemplated production would serve as feedstock for battery materials advanced manufacturing, providing refining expansion opportunity, increasing potential margins, and enhancing the Company's growth profile.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM expects to be compensated twenty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. by a non affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact



Email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-graphite-market-size-projected-to-grow-to-25-70-billion-in-2028--301785628.html