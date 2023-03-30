Hudson Global, Inc.: Hudson Global Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON), a leading global talent solutions company, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

2022 Fourth Quarter Summary

Revenue of $43.6 million decreased 12.9% from the fourth quarter of 2021, or 5.5% in constant currency.





Adjusted net revenue of $22.2 million decreased 0.7% from the fourth quarter of 2021, and increased 4.8% in constant currency.





Net income of $0.1 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, versus net income of $2.1 million, or $0.70 per basic and $0.67 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income per diluted share (Non-GAAP measure)* decreased to $0.33 from adjusted net income per diluted share of $1.02 in the fourth quarter of 2021.





Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP measure)* decreased to $2.4 million, versus adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.



2022 Full-Year Summary

Revenue of $200.9 million increased 18.7% from 2021, or 27.1% in constant currency.





Adjusted net revenue of $99.2 million increased 45.6% from 2021, or 52.9% in constant currency.





Net income of $7.1 million, or $2.37 per basic and $2.27 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.2 million, or $1.11 per basic and $1.07 per diluted share, in 2021. Adjusted net income per diluted share (Non-GAAP measure)* of $3.38 increased from adjusted net income per diluted share of $2.04 in the prior year.





Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP measure)* was $16.4 million, versus adjusted EBITDA of $10.0 million in 2021.



Jeff Eberwein, Chief Executive Officer at Hudson Global, said, "We grew adjusted net revenue 5% in the fourth quarter (in constant currency) as strong top-line growth in the UK and Australia was partially offset by the slowdown in the US technology sector and by lower hiring volumes in China due to COVID-19-related lockdowns. Although adjusted EBITDA declined versus last year's fourth quarter, we were able to reduce SG&A by more than $1 million versus Q3 2022 and can make further adjustments to our cost structure, if needed. We continue to win new business and have a very experienced team with a history of navigating different market cycles. We believe we are well positioned to respond quickly to the needs of our clients at various activity levels."

* The Company provides Non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Constant currency, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA, and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are defined in the segment tables at the end of this release and a reconciliation of such Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included within such segment tables.

Regional Highlights

Americas

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Americas revenue of $10.1 million decreased 12% and adjusted net revenue of $9.6 million also decreased 12% in constant currency compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. EBITDA loss was $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to EBITDA of $1.6 million in same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 million a year ago. The decline in results versus the prior year quarter was driven largely by the slowdown in the U.S. technology sector, which began in the third quarter of 2022.

For full year 2022, Americas revenue of $51.6 million increased 80% and adjusted net revenue of $49.0 million increased 81% in constant currency from 2021. EBITDA was $4.9 million for full year 2022 compared to EBITDA of $1.8 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $9.3 million for full year 2022 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $4.7 million in 2021. The strong improvement versus the prior year was driven primarily by the performance of our U.S. technology sector business in the first half of 2022.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific revenue of $27.1 million decreased 7% and adjusted net revenue of $8.6 million increased 17% in constant currency in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. EBITDA was $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to EBITDA of $1.9 million a year ago. Asia Pacific delivered adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 versus adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decline in results versus the prior year quarter was driven by the COVID-19-related lockdowns in China.

For full year 2022, Asia Pacific revenue of $118.1 million increased 8% and adjusted net revenue of $34.3 million increased 29% in constant currency compared to 2021. EBITDA for full year 2022 was $7.3 million, compared to EBITDA of $5.5 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2022 was $8.8 million versus $7.2 million in 2021.

Europe

Europe revenue of $6.4 million increased 14% and adjusted net revenue of $4.0 million increased 33% in constant currency in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. EBITDA was $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to EBITDA of $0.4 million in the same period one year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $0.5 million a year ago.

For full year 2022, Europe revenue of $31.1 million increased 60% and adjusted net revenue of $15.9 million increased 42% in constant currency compared to 2021. EBITDA was $1.5 million for full year 2022 compared to $1.0 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.0 million for full year 2022 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 million in 2021.

Corporate Costs

The Company's corporate costs of $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 excluded $0.2 million of non-recurring expenses. This compares to corporate costs of $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, which excluded $0.3 million of non-recurring expenses.

The Company's corporate costs of $3.7 million for the year ended 2022 excluded $0.3 million of non-recurring expenses. This compares to corporate costs of $3.4 million for the year ended 2021, which excluded $0.6 million of non-recurring expenses.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company ended the fourth quarter of 2022 with $27.5 million in cash, including $0.4 million in restricted cash. The Company generated $4.4 million in cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year, the company generated $9.5 million in cash flow from operations compared to $2.5 million a year ago.

Share Repurchase Program

The Company has reduced its share count by 12% since December 31, 2018 and continues to view share repurchases as an attractive use of capital. Under its $10 million common stock share repurchase program, the Company has $0.6 million remaining.

NOL Carryforward

Hudson Global has $303 million of usable net operating losses ("NOL") in the U.S., which the Company considers to be a very valuable asset for its stockholders. In order to protect the value of the NOL for all stockholders, the Company has a rights agreement and charter amendment in place that limit beneficial ownership of Hudson Global common stock to 4.99%. Stockholders who wish to own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock, or who already own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock and wish to buy more, may only acquire additional shares with the Board's prior written approval.

COVID-19 Update

The Company is vigilantly monitoring the business environment surrounding COVID-19 and continues to proactively address this situation as it evolves. The Company believes it can continue to take appropriate actions to manage the business in this challenging environment due to the flexibility of its workforce and the strength of its balance sheet.

Conference Call/Webcast

The Company will conduct a conference call today, March 30, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss this announcement. Individuals wishing to listen can access the webcast on the investor information section of the Company's web site at hudsonrpo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

Financial Tables Follow





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 43,591 $ 50,062 $ 200,917 (1) $ 169,207 Operating expenses: Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses 21,427 27,745 101,707 (1) 101,050 Salaries and related 17,994 16,037 74,373 53,038 Office and general 2,481 2,583 10,344 8,108 Marketing and promotion 729 720 3,778 2,020 Depreciation and amortization 361 257 1,378 597 Total operating expenses 42,992 47,342 191,580 164,813 Operating income 599 2,720 9,337 4,394 Non-operating income (expense): Interest income, net 55 6 83 33 Other income (expense), net 82 (26 ) 40 (83 ) Income before income taxes 736 2,700 9,460 4,344 Provision for income taxes 674 642 2,331 1,117 Net income $ 62 $ 2,058 $ 7,129 $ 3,227 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.70 $ 2.37 $ 1.11 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.67 $ 2.27 $ 1.07 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 3,016 2,939 3,011 2,917 Diluted 3,139 3,081 3,138 3,003

Year-to-date amounts shown for revenue and direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses do not equal the sum of previously published quarters due to an adjustment to increase both accounts by $5,762 in the second quarter of 2022. No other accounts are impacted by this change. Amended Form 10-Qs for the second and third quarters of 2022 will be filed to reflect this adjustment in the coming weeks. The Company has filed a current report on Form 8-K further describing this matter, under Item 4.02, disclosing the non-reliance on the unaudited consolidated financial statements from the Company's Form 10-Qs from the second and third quarters of 2022. The error had no impact on the Company's consolidated balance sheet, consolidated statement of cash flows, net income, the presentation of non-GAAP metrics, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, or any other accounts for such periods.





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,123 $ 21,714 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $51 and $196, respectively 26,270 25,748 Restricted cash, current 160 222 Prepaid and other 1,959 1,476 Total current assets 55,512 49,160 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $950 and $807, respectively 673 371 Operating lease right-of-use assets 685 477 Goodwill 4,875 4,219 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,647 and $532, respectively 4,516 5,488 Deferred tax assets 1,475 1,345 Restricted cash 194 177 Other assets 12 5 Total assets $ 67,942 $ 61,242 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,678 $ 871 Accrued salaries, commissions, and benefits 11,509 10,961 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,348 6,748 Note payable - short term 1,250 750 Operating lease obligations, current 337 363 Total current liabilities 21,122 19,693 Income tax payable 81 470 Operating lease obligations 348 118 Note payable - long term - 1,250 Other liabilities 599 395 Total liabilities 22,150 21,926 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000 shares authorized; 3,823 and 3,694 shares issued; 2,794 and 2,707 shares outstanding, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 491,567 489,249 Accumulated deficit (427,394 ) (434,523 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of applicable tax (1,639 ) (85 ) Treasury stock, 1,029 and 987 shares, respectively, at cost (16,746 ) (15,329 ) Total stockholders' equity 45,792 39,316 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 67,942 $ 61,242





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. SEGMENT ANALYSIS - QUARTER TO DATE (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Americas Asia Pacific Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 10,058 $ 27,107 $ 6,426 $ - $ 43,591 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 9,553 $ 8,567 $ 4,044 $ - $ 22,164 Net income $ 62 Provision for income taxes 674 Interest income, net (55 ) Depreciation and amortization 361 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ (638 ) $ 1,749 $ 524 $ (593 ) 1,042 Non-operating expense (income),

including corporate administration charges 236 232 (72 ) (478 ) (82 ) Stock-based compensation expense 197 75 87 173 532 Non-recurring severance and professional fees 123 49 1 153 326 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3) 620 - - - 620 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 538 $ 2,105 $ 540 $ (745 ) $ 2,438 For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Americas Asia Pacific Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 11,447 $ 32,183 $ 6,432 $ - $ 50,062 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 10,855 $ 7,998 $ 3,464 $ - $ 22,317 Net income $ 2,058 Benefit from income taxes 642 Interest income, net (6 ) Depreciation and amortization 257 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 1,648 $ 1,878 $ 350 $ (925 ) 2,951 Non-operating expense (income),

including corporate administration charges 152 413 75 (614 ) 26 Stock-based compensation expense 161 93 74 301 629 Non-recurring severance and professional fees - - - 307 307 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3) 722 - - - 722 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 2,683 $ 2,384 $ 499 $ (931 ) $ 4,635

Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income (expense), stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring severance and professional fees ("Adjusted EBITDA") are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of acquisition agreements.





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. SEGMENT ANALYSIS - YEAR TO DATE (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Year Ended December 31, 2022 Americas Asia Pacific Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 51,639 $ 118,149 $ 31,129 $ - $ 200,917 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 48,990 $ 34,278 $ 15,942 $ - $ 99,210 Net income $ 7,129 Provision for income taxes 2,331 Interest income, net (83 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,378 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 4,877 $ 7,282 $ 1,501 $ (2,905 ) 10,755 Non-operating expense (income),

including corporate administration charges 711 1,151 253 (2,155 ) (40 ) Stock-based compensation expense 713 302 282 1,021 2,318 Non-recurring severance and professional fees 306 86 1 324 717 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3) 2,651 - - - 2,651 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 9,258 $ 8,821 $ 2,037 $ (3,715 ) $ 16,401 For The Year Ended December 31, 2021 Americas Asia Pacific Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 28,797 $ 118,597 $ 21,813 $ - $ 169,207 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 27,087 $ 28,561 $ 12,509 $ - $ 68,157 Net income $ 3,227 Provision for income taxes 1,117 Interest income, net (33 ) Depreciation and amortization 597 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 1,801 $ 5,452 $ 1,007 $ (3,352 ) 4,908 Non-operating expense (income),

including corporate administration charges 386 1,399 331 (2,033 ) 83 Stock-based compensation expense 556 324 246 1,298 2,424 Non-recurring severance and professional fees 23 - - 637 660 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3) 1,969 - - - 1,969 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 4,735 $ 7,175 $ 1,584 $ (3,450 ) $ 10,044

Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating (income) expense, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring severance and professional fees ("Adjusted EBITDA") are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of acquisition agreements.





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

The Company operates on a global basis, with the majority of its revenue generated outside of the United States. Accordingly, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates can affect its results of operations. Constant currency information compares financial results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The company currently defines the term "constant currency" to mean that financial data for a previously reported period are translated into U.S. dollars using the same foreign currency exchange rates that were used to translate financial data for the current period. Changes in revenue, adjusted net revenue, selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A"), and other non-operating income (expense), operating income (loss) and EBITDA (loss) include the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Variance analysis usually describes period-to-period variances that are calculated using constant currency as a percentage. The company's management reviews and analyzes business results in constant currency and believes these results better represent the company's underlying business trends. The company believes that these calculations are a useful measure, indicating the actual change in operations. There are no significant gains or losses on foreign currency transactions between subsidiaries. Therefore, changes in foreign currency exchange rates generally impact only reported earnings.

For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 As As Currency Constant reported reported translation currency Revenue: Americas $ 10,058 $ 11,447 $ (37 ) $ 11,410 Asia Pacific 27,107 32,183 (3,094 ) 29,089 Europe 6,426 6,432 (807 ) 5,625 Total $ 43,591 $ 50,062 $ (3,938 ) $ 46,124 Adjusted net revenue (1): Americas $ 9,553 $ 10,855 $ (33 ) $ 10,822 Asia Pacific 8,567 7,998 (699 ) 7,299 Europe 4,044 3,464 (430 ) 3,034 Total $ 22,164 $ 22,317 $ (1,162 ) $ 21,155 SG&A (2): Americas $ 10,076 $ 9,079 $ (86 ) $ 8,993 Asia Pacific 6,444 5,688 (512 ) 5,176 Europe 3,605 3,037 (379 ) 2,658 Corporate 1,079 1,536 - 1,536 Total $ 21,204 $ 19,340 $ (977 ) $ 18,363 Operating income: Americas $ (733 ) $ 1,565 $ (23 ) $ 1,542 Asia Pacific 1,960 2,276 (185 ) 2,091 Europe 444 419 (49 ) 370 Corporate (1,072 ) (1,540 ) - (1,540 ) Total $ 599 $ 2,720 $ (257 ) $ 2,463 EBITDA (loss): Americas $ (638 ) $ 1,648 $ (26 ) $ 1,622 Asia Pacific 1,749 1,878 (164 ) 1,714 Europe 524 350 (45 ) 305 Corporate (593 ) (925 ) - (925 ) Total $ 1,042 $ 2,951 $ (235 ) $ 2,716

Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. SG&A is a measure that management uses to evaluate the segments' expenses and includes salaries and related costs and other selling, general and administrative costs.



HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY (continued)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

For The Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 As As Currency Constant reported reported translation currency Revenue: Americas $ 51,639 $ 28,797 $ (60 ) $ 28,737 Asia Pacific 118,149 118,597 (8,761 ) 109,836 Europe 31,129 21,813 (2,301 ) 19,512 Total $ 200,917 $ 169,207 $ (11,122 ) $ 158,085 Adjusted net revenue (1): Americas $ 48,990 $ 27,087 $ (55 ) $ 27,032 Asia Pacific 34,278 28,561 (1,915 ) 26,646 Europe 15,942 12,509 (1,307 ) 11,202 Total $ 99,210 $ 68,157 $ (3,277 ) $ 64,880 SG&A (2): Americas $ 43,696 $ 24,908 $ (108 ) $ 24,800 Asia Pacific 25,556 21,705 (1,441 ) 20,264 Europe 14,199 11,169 (1,167 ) 10,002 Corporate 5,044 5,384 - 5,384 Total $ 88,495 $ 63,166 $ (2,716 ) $ 60,450 Operating income: Americas $ 4,298 $ 1,689 $ (24 ) $ 1,665 Asia Pacific 8,378 6,785 (469 ) 6,316 Europe 1,726 1,309 (137 ) 1,172 Corporate (5,065 ) (5,389 ) - (5,389 ) Total $ 9,337 $ 4,394 $ (630 ) $ 3,764 EBITDA (loss): Americas $ 4,877 $ 1,801 $ (25 ) $ 1,776 Asia Pacific 7,282 5,452 (384 ) 5,068 Europe 1,501 1,007 (112 ) 895 Corporate (2,905 ) (3,352 ) - (3,352 ) Total $ 10,755 $ 4,908 $ (521 ) $ 4,387

Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. SG&A is a measure that management uses to evaluate the segments' expenses and includes salaries and related costs and other selling, general and administrative costs.



HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Net Income Outstanding Share (1) Net income $ 62 3,139 $ 0.02 Non-recurring severance and professional fees (after tax) 326 3,139 0.10 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax) (2) 636 3,139 0.20 Adjusted net income (3) $ 1,024 3,139 $ 0.33





Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Net Income Outstanding Share Net income $ 2,058 3,081 $ 0.67 Non-recurring severance and professional fees (after tax) 307 3,081 0.10 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax) (2) 765 3,081 0.25 Adjusted net income (3) $ 3,130 3,081 $ 1.02





Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Year Ended December 31, 2022 Net Income Outstanding Share Net income $ 7,129 3,138 $ 2.27 Non-recurring severance and professional fees (after tax) 717 3,138 0.23 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax) (2) 2,758 3,138 0.88 Adjusted net income (3) $ 10,604 3,138 $ 3.38





Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Year Ended December 31, 2021 Net Income Outstanding Share Net income $ 3,227 3,003 $ 1.07 Non-recurring severance and professional fees (after tax) 660 3,003 0.22 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax) (2) $ 2,253 3,003 0.75 Adjusted net income (3) $ 6,140 3,003 $ 2.04