CDP is the leading voluntary environmental reporting system for companies, with over 18,000 corporations disclosing climate and sustainability data each year

Watershed, the leading enterprise climate platform, today announced it has been distinguished as an accredited global gold software solutions provider by CDP, the leading voluntary environmental disclosure system. The accreditation recommends Watershed to the over 18,000 companies that report to CDP.

"Measurement and disclosure are the bedrocks of ambitious climate action," said Watershed Head of Partnerships Kristin Thayer. "CDP has been integral to the evolution of the climate disclosure landscape, encouraging leaders across business and government to enhance transparency and accelerate action. Watershed helps the world's leading companies deliver granular, audit-grade climate reporting. We look forward to working with CDP to bring best-in-class climate disclosure and action to more companies around the world."

"I am delighted to have Watershed join us as a gold software accredited solutions provider. Watershed's deep climate expertise and purpose-built software-including embedded CDP reporting functionality-makes CDP emissions disclosure more efficient and actionable for companies across industries seeking to manage risk and reduce climate impact," said Paul Robins, CDP's Corporations and Supply Chains Global Head of Programs.

CDP reporting is an embedded feature within the Watershed platform. With Watershed, customers can submit emissions data, energy metrics, and methodology details to CDP in a single click. Watershed customers can also benchmark their reports against industry peers.

Watershed powers climate disclosure for voluntary disclosure frameworks, like CDP and TCFD, and mandatory disclosure frameworks, like the U.K.'s Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting (SECR), Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

ABOUT WATERSHED: Watershed is the enterprise climate platform. Leading companies like Walmart, Okta, and DoorDash use our software to run end-to-end climate programs with quantifiable results. Watershed delivers granular, audit-grade carbon measurement; one-click disclosure and reporting; and real emissions reductions-all in a single, intuitive, enterprise-grade software platform. Watershed customers have access to our exclusive marketplace of scientifically vetted, high-additionality carbon removal projects and high-quality carbon avoidance; in-house climate and policy expertise; and ongoing support throughout their climate journey. Watershed's advisors and investors include Mark Carney, Christiana Figueres, Al Gore, Sequoia, and Kleiner Perkins. Watershed is based in San Francisco, Calif., and London, U.K. To learn more, visit watershed.com.

