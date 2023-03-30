Presenting proof-of-mechanism clinical trial data in healthy volunteers of RLS-0071, the Company's dual action complement inhibitor and innate anti-inflammatory product candidate

ReAlta Life Sciences ("ReAlta"), Inc., a company addressing life-threatening rare diseases through harnessing the power of the immune system, today announced that it will be presenting clinical data from its Phase 1b trial in healthy volunteers on RLS-0071 at the American Thoracic Society 2023 Annual Meeting taking place in Washington, DC on May 19-24, 2023. RLS-0071, the Company's complement inhibitor and innate anti-inflammatory product candidate, is being developed as a treatment for hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy and other rare diseases.

The Phase 1b clinical trial (Protocol RLS-0071-103; NCT05351671) is a proof-of-mechanism (POM) study intended to establish RLS-0071 translatability from animal disease models of acute lung injury and other acute pulmonary exacerbations to humans by inhibiting neutrophil-mediated inflammation at the tissue level. The data will be presented by Prof. Dr. Jens M. Hohlfeld, Division Director of Airway Research at the Fraunhofer Institute for Toxicology and Experimental Medicine in Germany, and lead investigator on the Phase 1b trial.

Details of the presentation:

Title RLS-0071, A Novel Dual-targeting Anti-inflammatory Agent, Demonstrates Proof of Mechanism in a Phase 1b Inhaled LPS Study Significantly Reducing Lung Neutrophils Authors Jens M. Hohlfeld, Olaf Holz, Meike Müller, Saskia Carstensen, Linda Dell, Jessica Goss, Pam Hair, Philipp Badorrek, Kenji Cunnion, Ulrich Thienel Presentation Poster P380; Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Area D, Hall C (Lower Level) Session C68 Topics in Airway and Alveolar Epithelial Cell Biology Date/time Tuesday, May 23, 11:30 a.m. 1:15 p.m. EDT

About ReAlta Life Sciences

ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to harnessing the power of the immune system to address life threatening rare diseases. The Company's EPICC peptides are based on research into the human astrovirus, HAstV-1, which causes a non-inflammatory, self-limiting gastroenteritis unique among viruses by inhibiting components of the innate immune system. ReAlta's therapeutic peptides leverage these virus-derived mechanisms to rebalance complement and inflammatory processes in the body. The company's pipeline is led by RLS-0071, which has received IND clearance, and Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency for the treatment of hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) in neonates. The company launched in 2018 and is located in Norfolk, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.realtalifesciences.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005210/en/

Contacts:

Media and Investor Contact:

John Rickman

Chief Financial Officer

jrickman@realtals.com