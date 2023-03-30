Database DevOps company Redgate Software has made a permanent move towards hybrid working by cutting the ribbon on its new UK headquarters in Cambridge. Flexible workspace options are now the norm, as are multiple and varied collaboration areas, a major technology upgrade, environmentally-friendly power and water usage, and features that encourage accessibility and inclusivity.

Like many companies, Redgate trialed a flexible working model during and following the pandemic, with employees working from their preferred location most of the time, whether at home or in the office. The trial received overwhelmingly positive feedback from staff and became a permanent policy in the spring of 2022. Recognizing its office infrastructure and equipment needed major improvements to handle this new approach, Redgate has now invested in a state-of-the-art workspace on the Cambridge Business Park.

The new office ensures that the collaborative working atmosphere Redgate has always been renowned for is easily achieved, either in the office or at home, with accessibility and inclusivity at the core of its design. The investment has shifted the focus to a more flexible working model with collaboration spaces intended for workshops, strategy sessions and team meetups. As for the technology, the new space features major AV upgrades that will improve the quality and overall experience of meetings for remote and in-person attendees, as well as a professional recording studio.

As Redgate's CEO Jakub Lamik comments: "We're a growing company. We've designed our new Cambridge office space based on the principles of our strong collaborative culture and the lessons we've learned about what is needed to combine this with the new, more flexible ways of working Redgaters are now looking for."

In addition to a better hybrid design, numerous spaces and equipment have been included to support the wellbeing of staff. Cambridge-based staff are now enjoying the amenities the new space offers, from free high-spec coffee machines and snack stations, to working from the roof garden on sunny days. The new office will also help Redgate achieve the company's accessibility and inclusivity goals.

"It's an investment that enables us to scale our business in the context of our growth ambitions and projected headcount," Redgate CFO Steve Mitchell adds. "We've seen a lot of businesses struggling to make do with pre-pandemic workspaces, or spaces they commissioned before working practices changed so significantly over the past few years that are now too big. We felt it was important to understand how our needs would evolve following the pandemic, and we're confident that we've created a fantastic, modern space to support employees over the coming years."

Environmental factors were also considered, with increased efforts to improve sustainability by including features such as such as rainwater harvesting and energy-efficient building services that are free from natural gas.

As well as designing a purpose-built space for Redgate's UK headquarters, the new office now serves as the blueprint for the company's future global office plans. Upgraded US headquarters in Austin, TX, are also in the pipeline for Redgate, taking advantage of design consistencies and features like the wellbeing room from the recent move in Cambridge.

"It's been a really exciting time for Redgate's office space," concludes global Facilities Manager Jaime Doig-Bowles. "We've had exceptionally positive feedback about the experience of working in the new office from our Cambridge employees, and we're looking forward to creating an equal experience in Austin later this year."

About Redgate Software

Redgate makes ingeniously simple software used by over 800,000 IT professionals around the world and is the leading Database DevOps solutions provider. Redgate's philosophy is to design highly usable, reliable tools which elegantly solve the problems developers and DBAs face every day and help teams get the most value out of any database, on a growing number of platforms, anywhere. As well as streamlining database development and preventing the database being a bottleneck, this helps organizations introduce data protection by design and by default. As a result, more than 200,000 companies use Redgate tools, including 91% of those in the Fortune 100.

