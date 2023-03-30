Mower Agency: Savista Appoints John Johnson as Chief Information Officer to Lead Company's Next Phase of Information and Technology Innovation

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Savista, a healthcare revenue cycle management services company, is appointing John Johnson to Chief Information Officer, effective April 3, 2023. Johnson is a results-focused leader who has built his career advancing business performance through the application of information technology. He has 25 years of expertise in IT Strategy and Operations and spent five years focused specifically on post-acquisition integrations.

Johnson already has a long track record with Savista and has played pivotal roles in its success. At the inception of Savista in 2021, he led the critical work of infrastructure separation. Most recently, Johnson has led the completion of various implementation projects critical to business operations.

"We are so happy to welcome John into this role. His experience speaks for itself and demonstrates what a talented and strategic leader he is. He's been such a valued player since the inception of Savista and I'm excited to see where he leads Savista in the future," said Jan Grimm, CEO, Savista.

"I'm excited to be joining such a dynamic organization. The focus of IT throughout 2023 and into next year will be on innovation - how to apply the latest technologies to deliver even greater value to our customers. I look forward to working with the Savista team to achieve these goals," said Johnson.

Johnson's prior employment history includes roles as CTO for Atadex, a B2B service provider to the transportation industry, and CIO for Advocate, a technology consulting and managed services company. Johnson holds an MBA from Georgia State University and a Bachelor of Science from William Paterson University. He resides in Brookhaven, GA with his wife and two children and enjoys cooking and mountain biking.

About Savista

Savista is a prominent provider of healthcare revenue cycle management services, partnering with hospitals, systems, and physician practices for more than 30 years. They solve revenue cycle challenges through comprehensive audits and assessments and expert staffing solutions that span eligibility and enrollment, CDM, coding, AR and more. Savista touts one of the most highly trained workforces in the industry with more than 20+ accreditations including Epic-certified trainers. Savista's global organization delivers quality custom solutions to more than 330 healthcare clients at 770+ facilities across 49 states and recently received their Peer Review designation by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA). To learn more about Savista, visit SavistaRCM.com.

