Graber Rolls Out Expansion of Innovative Visualizer Tool, Boosting Consumer Confidence in Window Treatment Purchase Decisions

MIDDLETON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Graber, a leading manufacturer of custom window treatments, is closing the gap from inspiration to installation with the expansion of its innovative Graber Visualizer tool. Now available via app and mobile web versions, the technology enables customers to make smarter choices by previewing how thousands of possible treatments and combinations will look in a space via an uploaded photo or in real time with augmented reality.

Before the Graber Visualizer, customers only had access to fabric swatches and their imagination to envision how new window treatments would look in a space. The Graber Visualizer mobile and tablet app uses augmented reality technology for consumers to easily envision how different products and styles will appear in real time-from high-definition fabric details to a complete room view-simply by holding a mobile phone or tablet up to their window. There are also options to experiment with light and privacy levels, testing different opacities, and virtually raising and lowering blinds or shades.

"Our research shows that customers want to see what new window treatments would look like in their home before they buy them. Graber offers a better value than other premium, custom window treatments, and the Graber Visualizer provides customers with a window of opportunity to 'see' all their options in their own home. They can even download a high-definition photo of their final selection as a reference or to share with their local Graber Expert," said Mark Douma, Vice President of Digital Marketing for Graber.

In conjunction with working with a local Graber Expert, who seamlessly oversees the entire process-from product knowledge and physical fabric swatches to the actual measurements and installation-the Graber Visualizer complements and streamlines the selection process.

Customers can find the Graber Visualizer App in their Apple App Store or Google Play. The web version of the tool, along with full information on the types, styles, colors and fabrics available, can be found here on Graber's website.

About Graber

Graber has elevated the standard for window treatments since its founding by John Graber in 1939. Its solution-oriented approach, cost-effective pricing and reputation for trend spotting and innovation have made it a preferred brand in the dealer community for more than eight decades. Graber, a Springs Window Fashions company, offers customized solutions for any window, including a wide range of stylish and inventive blinds, shades, shutters and draperies-all manufactured with the highest quality materials and designed with the end user in mind. For more information and free product swatches, visit www.graberblinds.com.

