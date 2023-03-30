Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Nerds On Site, Inc. (OTCQB: NOSUF) ("the Company"), a leading provider of cyber security and IT services to SME and corporate Clients in North America. CEO of the Company, Charlie Regan, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"How did your last quarter go?", asked Jolly. "We are up over 8% and losses are down about 55%," said Regan. "It is shaping up nicely for the fiscal year for sure," he said, adding that the Company expects to reach $10 million in annual revenues.

"Could you tell us about the progress of your M&A project?", asked Jolly. "Our largest M&A project, which we've been working on for some time, is moving along," said Regan. "There are several elements that need to be in alignment for this to come to fruition," he said. "The progress has been good, and we have also just signed an LOI with a much smaller operation out on the West Coast," shared Regan, adding that this partnership would serve as an integration opportunity for the Company. "This operation has a solid and time tested SOHO and residential solution that we will be able to integrate and offer across our entire nerd network. We believe it to be a great marriage opportunity."

The conversation then turned to the Company's financial position given the challenges of today's markets. "We are always very careful," said Regan. "We do not have any bank loans with our operation," he added. "We also understand that there will be disruptions of all sorts, but business will continue," said Regan. "Technology is still the most prevalent and pervasive of all of the tools that are used to make SME dreams come true," he continued. "With a singular focus on that space, we do not believe we are going to have any serious disruptions."

"Do you have any other projects in the works?", asked Jolly. "Besides the LOI with the California-based operation that I mentioned," said Regan. "We are also very focused on our marketing and packaging for our cybersecurity offerings," he said. "Our solutions are starting to ripple, starting to become better known," said Regan, adding that the Company presently provides their cybersecurity solution to a couple of municipalities, but are looking to showcase at US and CAD state/provincial government conferences this summer and fall.

To close the interview, Regan encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to serve a rapidly expanding and high demand market.

To hear Charlie Regan's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8272707-nerds-on-site-inc-discusses-revenue-growth-and-m-a-strategy-with-the-stock-day-podcast

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Nerds on Site Inc.

A leading provider of cyber security and IT services to SME and corporate Clients in North America.

Established in 1995 and serving Clients across the USA and Canada for decades, Nerds On Site stands out as one of the most highly regarded and reputable IT service organizations of its kind. The NERDs team is a collegial network of cyber security and technology experts and strategic partners across North America. Their ability to liberate Clients with technology solutions that optimize organizations and exceed expectations are the stand-out results Nerds On Site regularly delivers as Client testimonials reflect - (reviews.nerdsonsite.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this material may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

Contact:

IR@nerdsonsite.com

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160552