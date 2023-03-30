Data collected from a 30 MW PV project in China's Tianjin Province demonstrates that n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules achieve a little more than 5% more energy yield than p-type PERC. Analysis by JinkoSolar, which supplied its TOPCon modules to the project, credits the n-type modules' increased performance to a better temperature coefficient in the project's hot climate, higher bifaciality and lower degradation.A case study conducted at a 30 MW PV project developed by China Guodian Corporation (CGC) compared the performance of p-type PERC and n-type TOPCon modules under ...

