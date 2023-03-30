STRATAFOLIO Announces New Membership Into the Intuit QuickBooks Solution Provider Program

Commercial real estate management software company STRATAFOLIO joins the QuickBooks Solution Provider program to offer a discount to new QuickBooks users

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / STRATAFOLIO, the online software solution provider for commercial real estate management, has announced today that it has joined the Intuit QuickBooks Solution Provider Program. By utilizing the connection of both platforms, commercial real estate owners and operators can better manage their portfolios from one central location and utilize the critical data to streamline their businesses.

Through this collaboration, STRATAFOLIO now offers exclusive bundled pricing packages for customers new to both STRATAFOLIO and Intuit QuickBooks Online. The packages vary by subscription type and feature a discount for QuickBooks Online.

Since its inception, STRATAFOLIO has featured a direct connection to QuickBooks. By coupling the accounting features of QuickBooks with the commercial real estate-focused analytics features of STRATAFOLIO, customers are enabled to better manage their assets, finances, operations, and investors.

To further educate this audience, STRATAFOLIO and Intuit QuickBooks will be holding a free webinar on April 26, 2023, at 12 p.m. CT, called Getting Started with STRATAFOLIO and QuickBooks for Commercial Real Estate. During this webinar, participants who are new to commercial real estate or QuickBooks will learn how they can use both software for a complete and total commercial real estate accounting solution.

Those interested in attending the free webinar can register here.

"Through our participation in the Intuit QuickBooks Solution Provider Program, STRATAFOLIO is able to provide a commercial real estate ecosystem for triple-net owners and operators who regularly deal with common area maintenance (CAM) reconciliation and other activities they commonly perform in spreadsheets," said STRATAFOLIO co-founder and CEO Jeri Frank. "Our customers, together, get two incredible software in one, and reap the benefits of having an end-to-end solution for all aspects of their business operations."

"By joining services with STRATAFOLIO, we can help clients and prospective customers better manage their commercial real estate businesses by becoming the full ecosystem they need," said Kevin Zavaglia, VP of US Sales for Intuit's Small Business and Self-Employed Group.

For more information on STRATAFOLIO and QuickBooks bundling pricing, visit www.stratafolio.com/pricing. For more information on QuickBooks Online, visit www.quickbooks.intuit.com and you can also find us in the QSP directory.

About STRATAFOLIO

STRATAFOLIO is an online software solution designed to help commercial real estate owners and operators better manage key areas of their business including assets, finances, operations, and investors; save money; increase revenue; and eliminate wasted time.

