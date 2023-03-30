Paaspay Announces Operating Name Change to Faster

Acquires domain "Faster.ca" with new updated website to follow

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / 2757953 Ontario Inc. (dba Paaspay, Faster and Faster.ca) ("Faster" or the "Company") - the Toronto-based fintech leader previously known as Paaspay is pleased to announce that it has changed its branding and operating name to "Faster" with a new Company internet domain and website to be launched at Faster.ca. The rebranding reflects the Company's continued commitment to delivering innovative and faster payment solutions to small businesses in Canada.

Faster provides a comprehensive suite of tools that small businesses need to operate successfully and save money. Faster provides turn-key solutions for accepting credit and debit-card payments, a free cloud based business account to facilitate same-day settlements of card payments and other banking features like bill payment, EFT and Interac e-Transfers. The Faster solution also include a business Mastercard-branded debit card for business expenses and instant access to funds through one of the largest coast to coast surcharge-free ATM networks.

The Company's new name reflects its mission to help small businesses run their operations more efficiently, save money get paid faster.

The rebranding will not affect any of the Company's services, products, or customers. The Company's website and branding will be updated over the coming weeks to reflect the new name.

Faster

Faster specializes in payment technology allowing businesses to accept electronic forms of payment namely Interac, Mastercard, Visa and American Express with faster settlement times including weekends and holidays. The solutions offered by Faster includes a feature rich payment terminal, a free cloud based mobile business account and a free commercial debit Mastercard linked to a user's cloud account for business purchases and expenses. The sign up and onboarding process takes less than 2 minutes.

For further information please visit Faster.ca or contact our team at info@faster.ca.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

