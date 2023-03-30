Telecom Transformers Market to Reach $5.7 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The increase in the demand for high-speed internet, the surge in adoption of 5G technology, the rise in investments on telecom transformers by governments and private players, and the rise in adoption of IoT drive the global telecom transformers market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Telecom Transformers Market by Package Type (DIP, SMD, Others), by Packing Method (Tape and Reel, Tray, Tube, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" According to the report, the global telecom transformers industry was valued at $3.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $5.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.





Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The increase in the demand for high-speed internet, the surge in adoption of 5G technology, the rise in investments on telecom transformers from both governments and private players, the rise in adoption of IoT and connected devices drive the telecom transformers market. However, the highly competitive nature of the industry which leads to pricing pressure and affect the profitability of companies operating in the space are likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the rise in smart grid infrastructure is expected to provide new growth opportunities for the global telecom transformers market in the future.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the telecom transformers market. The period witnessed an increased demand for telecom services, including the internet, and mobile connectivity, as more people adopted the work from home policy and relied on these services for communication and entertainment.

This created a need for upgrades and expansion in the telecom infrastructure, including the installation of new telecom transformers.

On the other hand, the pandemic also caused disruptions in the global supply chain, which led to delays in the delivery of components and equipment needed for telecom transformer manufacturing. Moreover, lockdowns and travel restrictions made it difficult for manufacturers to access raw materials and labor, which resulted in production delays and increased costs.

The SMD Segment to Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period

Based on package type, the SMD segment contributed to the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the global telecom transformers market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The increase in demand for more compact transformers that can be mounted directly onto the surface of a printed circuit board (PCB) is driving the growth of segment. The DIP segment, however, is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. The increase in demand for new telecom infrastructure to support the rollout of 5G networks is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The Tape and Reel Segment to Grab the Lion's Share during the Forecast Period

Based on packing method, the tape and reel segment grabbed the highest share of more than two-fifths of the telecom transformers market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market in 2031. The same segment, moreover, would witness the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. Tape reel packing method provides good protection to transformers during transport, as the tape helps to hold the transformer securely in place and prevent it from shifting or getting damaged. Moreover, tape reel packing is of relatively low cost and simpler compared to other packing methods.

Asia-Pacific to Garner the Largest Revenue by 2031

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global telecom transformers market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. The increase in the adoption of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power to power telecom infrastructure is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the market in this region. However, the market in North America is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in the demand for high-speed internet and data connectivity, particularly in the urban areas in the region.

Leading Market Players

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Bourns, Inc.

TDK Corporation

Sumida Corporation

Coilcraft, Inc.

Pulse Electronics Corporation

Tamura Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG

Triad Magnetics

The report analyzes these key players of the global telecom transformers market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Telecom Transformers market analysis and Telecom Transformers market outlook from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Telecom Transformers market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Telecom Transformers Market Key Segments:

Package Type

DIP

SMD

Others

Packing Method

Tape and Reel

Tray

Tube

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

