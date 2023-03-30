Ramadan is a time for charity: GAC MOTOR sponsors libraries for orphans in Saudi Arabia

GUANGZHOU, China, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramadan - a holy time for religious reflection and the renewal of one's faith in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.





During this month of religious significance and meaningful practice, GAC MOTOR has teamed up with EKHAA, a foundation providing care to Saudi orphans, to help support local underprivileged teenagers in the Islamic state.

Building a Library with Love

GAC MOTOR has teamed up with EKHAA to set up 4 sponsored "Love" libraries and reading corners in 4 orphanages, and donated 1,000 teenagers' books.

EKHAA is a registered non-profit in Saudi Arabia that aims to provide support and stability for those who do not have parents to look after them.

It supports more than 2,000 orphans through 10 branches in Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, Dammam, Hail, Qassim, Abha, Shakra and Jizan, helping beneficiaries with everything from housing, employment and financial assistance to marriage and family care and assistance with Hajj and Umrah. (Source: EKHAA Charitable Foundation for Orphan Care | arab.org)

The gifted books include subjects that span the fields of literature, science, art, and more. Teenagers of the orphanage were present to witness this act of love, and many expressed excitement to begin reading the available texts.

"Books are the ladder of human progress," said a spokesperson from EKHAA. "And I believe the construction of GAC MOTOR's library will effectively help the orphans to acquire more useful knowledge and open the door to the world in their future development journey."

GAC MOTOR will continue to provide lasting support to the orphans through EKHAA in the hopes that every teenager can live a brighter tomorrow.

Making a Difference in a Core Market

Using resources that are available at hand to make the world a better place has always been a part of GAC MOTOR's mission.

GAC MOTOR is committed to building a positive brand presence in Saudi Arabia. Integrating with local life and supporting meaningful local projects is a powerful way to build the foundations of long-term development.

With this cooperation and many more like it in future, GAC MOTOR hopes to bring better welfare to the people of Saudi Arabia, and a better quality of life that will benefit not only this generation, but all those after it, too.

