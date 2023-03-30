Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily: Liaocheng Hi-tech Zone, China: 25 newly signed projects in the first quarter, creating a new highland for opening up

LIAOCHENG, China, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of the Hong Kong Business Daily. Not long ago, at the signing ceremony of the 2023 Key Investment Promotion Project in Liaocheng (Shenzhen), Shandong Province, Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao Greater Bay Area, the silicon carbide chip packaging project invested by Shenzhen Huaxinbang Technology Co., Ltd. was successfully signed and settled in the Liaocheng Hi-Tech Zone. The advanced silicon carbide chip packaging and testing base invested and constructed by the company will become a manufacturer specializing in advanced silicon carbide chip packaging and testing in Shandong Province, and fill the gap in advanced semiconductor packaging and testing in Shandong Province.

As the main window of reform and opening up in Liaocheng, Shandong Province, a leading area for high-quality development, and a demonstration area for innovation-driven development, Liaocheng Hi-tech Zone earnestly implements the new development concept, constructs a new development pattern, promotes high-quality development, and deeply implements the strategy of "establishing a zone through projects, revitalizing the zone through innovation, and strengthening the manufacturing industry", focusing on the "3+1" leading industries of new energy and new materials, high-end equipment manufacturing, medical and healthcare, and new generation information technology, Expand the mechanism of attracting investment through business and industry chain, and strive to attract high-quality projects. In 2022, 60 new projects with a total investment of 16 billion yuan were signed.

Since this year, Liaocheng High-tech Zone has comprehensively increased its efforts in attracting investment, actively promoting projects from Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao in the south, and accelerating the docking between Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei in the north. It has launched multiple business trips for technology investment promotion, gathering potential, and empowerment. In the first quarter, the total number of projects signed in the zone reached 25. Based on its development positioning, Liaocheng Hi-tech Zone will continuously increase investment attraction, empower the development of the industrial chain through innovative chain layout, accelerate the gathering of development factors, and promote the construction of "a city of science and innovation, an industrial new town" with high standards.

