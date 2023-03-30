New figures from China's General Administration of Customs show uninterrupted growth in global solar module demand. Chinese manufacturers exported 14.85 GW of panels in January and 14.82 GW in February.Chinese module manufacturers exported 29.67 GW of panels in the first two months of this year, according to new figures released by China's General Administration of Customs. Total exports for January totaled 14.85 GW, with a 32% increase compared to December 2022 and 55% growth on January 2022. In February, module exports reached 14.82 GW, with a slight decrease compared to January and a 6% increase ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...