Under Armour, Inc.: UNDER ARMOUR AND STEPHEN CURRY ENTER LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP

The next chapter will push the boundaries of athletic performance and prioritize the impact that sport has on communities globally - while growing Under Armour and Curry Brand together.

BALTIMORE, Md., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced that it is strengthening its partnership with Golden State Warriors point guard and four-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry. The enhanced partnership is designed to capture market share, fuel business growth and create new business opportunities on a global basis. This next chapter of the partnership will build upon the success and accomplishments from the past decade to continue driving product solutions and innovation, impacting communities across the globe, and growing Under Armour and Curry Brand together.





Stephen's new role as President of Curry Brand will enhance his ability to drive athlete insights, product development, and strategic business and marketing endeavors. Since 2013, he's helped propel industry-leading signature launches and provided key insights on Under Armour product technologies such as UA Charged, UA HOVR®, UA Warp and UA Flow. In this next phase of the partnership, Under Armour and Stephen will elevate this commitment across categories-from basketball to golf, women, youth, and sportstyle-delivering product solutions that help athletes perform at the highest level. Stephen will also assume a broad advisory role where his sphere of impact will strengthen brand love, recruitment, and present opportunities across categories to reach and expand Under Armour's athlete roster.

"Stephen is one of the greatest talents of our generation," said Kevin Plank, Executive Chair and Brand Chief, Under Armour. "He is an integral part of the Under Armour family, and we are excited and inspired by this next stage in our partnership. At his core, Stephen embodies what it means to be an Under Armour athlete, and we feel fortunate to take the next step with him in continuing to empower those who strive for more, together."

Under Armour and Stephen have released ten signature shoes in the decade since the partnership began, each with a unique design that harkens back to memorable moments throughout Stephen's career and his ascension in the NBA. With the launch of the Curry Flow 10 this past fall, Stephen became only the ninth athlete in history, and the first Under Armour athlete, to release ten different signature shoes within his lineup. In 2020, Stephen and Under Armour introduced UA Flow, a best-in-class cushioning technology that has helped take his signature shoes, and his game, to the next level.

"If the past ten years have shown me anything, it's that Under Armour and I can build great things together," said Stephen Curry. "It's all about impacting athletes and creating products that perform and resonate with them, and Under Armour does it best. In 2013, Under Armour bet on me and I bet on them, and I'm all in on taking this next step together."

The partnership also includes increased funding for community impact efforts-creating opportunity, access, and equity for the next generation of athletes. Curry Brand, which launched in 2020, built purpose into its bottom line. Now, just over two years later, Under Armour, Stephen and Curry Brand have already refurbished ten courts, trained 2,500 coaches, supported 77 programs, and impacted more than 72,000 youth athletes-more than halfway to the goal of renovating 20 safe places to play, training 15,000 coaches and supporting 125 programs by 2025 to impact 100,000 youth.

"I am beyond excited to be joining Under Armour at this pivotal time, especially with the heat and influence that Stephen will bring for us. I look forward to working closely with Stephen and the Curry team as we focus on the next chapter of accelerated growth across the Under Armour Brand," said Stephanie Linnartz, President and CEO, Under Armour.

Under Armour and Stephen have been steadfast in the pursuit of empowering the next generation of athletes. Driven by shared values, a focus on performance and style, and a commitment to community, this partnership renewal will ensure the mission endures for years to come.

"Belief is a big part of who I am on and off the court. I believe in Under Armour and Curry Brand, the team now in place, and what we're doing together. We share a vision for a big future ahead," said Curry.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com .

About Curry Brand

A partnership between Stephen Curry and Under Armour, Curry Brand is a purpose-led performance brand with a mission to ensure every young person has equitable access to sport, providing solutions that positively impact youth sports in under-resourced communities. It aims to provide youth with new apparel and equipment, access to mentors and coaches, and safe places to play. Curry Brand features footwear, apparel, and accessories across multiple categories including basketball and golf. Learn more at currybrand.com .

About Octagon

Under Armour worked diligently with Stephen's longtime representatives at Octagon to structure this multifaceted deal. Octagon is the preeminent talent management, integrated marketing, and creative agency in global sports and entertainment. The agency creates distinctive marketing campaigns for some of the largest brands and Fortune 500 companies across the globe and represents more than 900 of the most prominent and influential athletes, talent, and properties in the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2043666/Stephen_Curry_and_Kevin_Plank.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/under-armour-and-stephen-curry-enter-long-term-partnership-301785355.html