Military Non-Steerable Antenna Market worth $739 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The military non-steerable antenna market is projected to reach USD 739 million by 2028, from USD 529 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.9% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Non-steerable antennas are used in military operations to provide communication and navigation capabilities. Unlike steerable antennas that can be directed toward a specific target, non-steerable antennas have a fixed direction and cannot be repositioned.





Military Non-Steerable Antenna Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $529 million Estimated Value by 2028 $739 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% Market Size Available for 2020-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Platform, By Application, By Product, By Frequency, By Point of sale Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Key Market Challenge Competition from steerable antennas Key Market Opportunities High demand for military unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Key Market Drivers Modernization of legacy radio systems

These antennas are often used when a reliable and robust communication link is required, such as in remote locations or combat operations. They can also be used for electronic warfare and intelligence gathering. The advantages of non-steerable antennas include simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. They are also less vulnerable to jamming or interference, making them ideal for use in hostile environments.

Based on platform, the ground segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

Based on platform, the military non-steerable antenna market is segmented into airborne, ground, and marine. The ground segment is estimated to account for more than 80% of the military non-steerable antenna market in 2023. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased modernization of armored vehicles and the deployment of military non-steerable antennas in unmanned ground vehicles by defense forces to ensure improved communication, enhanced navigation, and efficient situational awareness.

Based on product, the patch antenna segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on product, the military non-steerable antenna market is segmented into blade antennas, patch antennas, whip antennas, conformal antennas, rubber ducky antennas, loop antennas, and others. Others include foldable SATCOM antennas, body-worn antennas, X-wing antennas, glideslope antennas, localizer antennas, and panel mount antennas. The patch antennas segment is projected to grow registering the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Patch antennas are popular because they are lightweight, easy to manufacture, and can be made very thin. They are also relatively inexpensive and can be designed to operate at varying frequencies

The Asia Pacific region is projected to command a major share during the forecast period.

Based on region, the military non-steerable antenna market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The Asia Pacific military non-steerable antenna market is expected to command a major share during the forecast period. China is the largest country-level market for military non-steerable antennas in the region. The increasing demand for military aircraft and UAVs, owing to growing cross-border threats in the region, is driving the Asia Pacific market.

Several countries in this region are rapidly transforming from conservative one-party political systems to western-style democratic systems. China, Malaysia, and Singapore continue with a one-party political system but are under constant pressure to transform into the western style of governance, leading to a favorable environment for foreign companies seeking to invest in the region. Asia Pacific has rapidly growing economies, along with strong purchasing power parity, and is ranked second after Europe. Most Asian countries will overtake several leading economies in the world following the rapid expansion of the continent's nominal GDP. Governments here are focusing on enhancing economic development and creating favorable environments for investments to flourish.

Major players in the Military non-steerable antenna market are L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Comrod Communication Group (Norway), and RAMI (US).

