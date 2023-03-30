Otr Elkalam: Wooden Boards of the Quran Bring a German Physician to Saudi Arabia to Participate in the World's Largest Religious Competition

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wooden boards of the Holy Quran in Marrakech and the recitation sessions in the old Saturday market near the Moroccan city of Beni Mellal helped the German contestant of Moroccan origin, Salahuddin Mutabid, to reach the Otr Elkalam competitions, one of the initiatives of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, after he mastered in those places the memorization of the Holy Quran, This made him a famous imam, which attracted the attention of European Islamic centers, which attracted him to the German city of Essen.





Episode six of Otr Elkalam witnessed the rivalry between the German contestant, who combined medicine with leading the prayers, and his Yemeni counterpart Yusef Hussein, who works as an educational mentor in Yemeni Quran schools. Mutabid qualified for the next stage thanks to his distinctive voice and vocal capabilities and beauty in reciting the verses of the Holy Quran.

In the adhan track, the competition intensified between the Saudi muazzin Abdulrahman al-Subhi, who experienced raising adhan at the Roxbury Mosque in Boston and the Islamic University Mosque in Malaysia, against the Yemeni Issa Al-Jaadi, who raised adhan passionately, with distinguished employment of the maqamat (music structure). Al-Jaadi qualified for the next stage of the competition, which is the largest of its kind in the world, with total prizes of $3.3 million. The first-place winner in the Quran recitation track gets $ 800,000, while the first-place winner in the adhan track gets $534,000.

The Otr Elkalam show, which is broadcast daily during Ramadan on MBC and the Shahid digital platform, sheds light on the distinguished voices in reciting the Holy Quran and raising adhan. The episodes can be watched on the show's YouTube channel via the link: https://www.youtube.com/@OtrElkalam.

