NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Franklin Templeton has been recognized for the first time as one of Barron's Most Sustainable US Companies. Franklin Templeton placed #73 on the 2023 list.

Barron's list was determined by Calvert Research & Management, a leader in ESG investing. Calvert ranked each of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies by market value on how the company performed with five key constituencies: shareholders, employees, customers, community and the planet. Calvert reviewed more than 230 ESG performance indicators from seven rating companies, including ISS, MSCI and Sustainalytics, along with using other data and Calvert's internal research. The data was organized into 28 topics that were then sorted into five categories. Calvert assigned a score of zero to 100 in each category, based on company performance. Then, it created a weighted average of the categories for each company, based on how financially material the category was in its industry.

To make Barron's list, a company had to be rated above the bottom quarter in each material stakeholder category. If a company performed poorly in any key category that was financially material, the company was disqualified.

Barron's recognized Franklin Templeton in March of 2023. Based on the period between January 2022 to December 2022. Franklin Templeton did not provide compensation to Barron's or Calvert Research & Management for the ranking.

Read Barron's coverage of the ranking here. Subscription required.

To read more on corporate citizenship at Franklin Templeton and view our Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit our Global Citizenship page here.

