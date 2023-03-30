Anzeige
WKN: A1XEY8 ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Ticker-Symbol: RMP1 
Frankfurt
30.03.23
08:02 Uhr
0,765 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7800,85018:39
Dow Jones News
30.03.2023 | 17:55
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

RM plc: Share Dealing Notification

DJ RM plc: Share Dealing Notification

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Share Dealing Notification 30-March-2023 / 16:23 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

30 March 2023

RM plc

The Notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
 
a)       Name                               Victoria Karen Griffiths 
 2. Reason for the notification 
 
a)       Position/status                         Non-executive Director (PDMR) 
b)       Initial notification/ Amendment                 Initial notification 
3.       Details of the issuer 
a)       Name                               RM plc 
b)       LEI code                             2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
    transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument   Ordinary shares in RM plc ("Shares") 
b)       Identification code                       GB00BJT0FF39 
c)       Nature of this transaction                    Purchase of 2,797 shares 
 
                                        Price     Volume 
d)       Price(s) and volume(s)                      GBP0.7      719 
                                        GBP0.7130    2,078

Aggregated information

e) -- Aggregated volume 2,797

-- Price

GBP1.413

f) Date of the transaction 30 March 2023

g) Place of transaction Outside a trading venue 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
 
a)       Name                          Charles Bligh 
 2. Reason for the notification 
 
a)       Position/status                    Non-Executive Director (PDMR) 
b)       Initial notification/ Amendment            Initial notification 
3.       Details of the issuer 
a)       Name                          RM plc 
b)       LEI code                        2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
    transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)       Description of the financial instrument, type of    Ordinary shares of 68 pence each in RM plc 
        instrument                       ("Shares") 
b)       Identification code                  GB00BJT0FF39 
c)       Nature of this transaction               Purchase of 14,505 shares 
 
                                   Price     Volume 
d)       Price(s) and volume(s)                 GBP0.68     14,505

Aggregated information

e) N/A

-- Aggregated volume

-- Price

f) Date of the transaction 29 March 2023

g) Place of transaction Outside a trading venue 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
 
a)       Name                              Patrick Neil Martell 
 2. Reason for the notification 
 
a)       Position/status                        Non-executive Director (PDMR) 
b)       Initial notification/ Amendment                Initial notification 
3.       Details of the issuer 
a)       Name                              RM plc 
b)       LEI code                            2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
    transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  Ordinary shares of in RM plc ("Shares") 
b)       Identification code                      GB00BJT0FF39 
c)       Nature of this transaction                   Purchase of 70,000 shares 
 
                                       Price     Volume 
d)       Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                       GBP0.7      70,000

Aggregated information

e) N/A

-- Aggregated volume

-- Price

f) Date of the transaction 30 March 2023

g) Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

Contacts:

RM plc

Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer

Emmanuel Walter, Chief Financial Officer (interim) 01235 401 807

Tarryn Riley, Head of Investor Relations (interim)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     RM. 
LEI Code:   2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
Sequence No.: 233912 
EQS News ID:  1597485 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1597485&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2023 11:24 ET (15:24 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
