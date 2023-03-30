DJ RM plc: Share Dealing Notification

30 March 2023

RM plc

The Notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Victoria Karen Griffiths 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name RM plc b) LEI code 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares in RM plc ("Shares") b) Identification code GB00BJT0FF39 c) Nature of this transaction Purchase of 2,797 shares Price Volume d) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0.7 719 GBP0.7130 2,078

f) Date of the transaction 30 March 2023

g) Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Charles Bligh 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name RM plc b) LEI code 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 68 pence each in RM plc instrument ("Shares") b) Identification code GB00BJT0FF39 c) Nature of this transaction Purchase of 14,505 shares Price Volume d) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0.68 14,505

f) Date of the transaction 29 March 2023

g) Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Patrick Neil Martell 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name RM plc b) LEI code 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of in RM plc ("Shares") b) Identification code GB00BJT0FF39 c) Nature of this transaction Purchase of 70,000 shares Price Volume d) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0.7 70,000

f) Date of the transaction 30 March 2023

g) Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

RM plc

Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer

Emmanuel Walter, Chief Financial Officer (interim) 01235 401 807

Tarryn Riley, Head of Investor Relations (interim)

