Donnerstag, 30.03.2023
Rasierklingenscharfe News! Wird NuGen Medical Devices zum Pionier der Branche?!
WKN: A2N6WD ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 
Frankfurt
30.03.23
09:15 Uhr
0,565 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
30.03.2023
Funding Circle Holdings Plc: Publication of 2022 Annual Report and Notice of 2023 AGM

DJ Publication of 2022 Annual Report and Notice of 2023 AGM

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Publication of 2022 Annual Report and Notice of 2023 AGM 30-March-2023 / 16:25 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

30 March 2023

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Publication of 2022 Annual Report and Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") has today published its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 ("Annual Report").

The Company has also today made the following documents available to shareholders:

-- Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting ("Notice of AGM"); and

-- 2023 Annual General Meeting Proxy Form ("Proxy Form").

The Annual Report is available to download from the Company's website at: https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/ investors/results-reports-presentations/ and the Notice of AGM and Proxy Form at: https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/ investors/shareholder-meetings. Printed copies are being posted to shareholders who have elected to receive documents in hard copy.

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the Annual Report and Notice of AGM will also shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

AGM Arrangements

The Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday 11 May 2023 at the Company's offices at 71 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4V 4AY.

ENDS

Enquiries:

Funding Circle Investor Relations

Morten Singleton (+44 7736 297 929)

ir@fundingcircle.com

Funding Circle Media Relations

Abigail Whittaker (+44 7989 876136)

press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse (+44 20 3805 4822)

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a lending platform for small business borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, the Group also has a material and growing presence in the US. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP15bn in credit to c.135,000 businesses.

For small business borrowers, Funding Circle provides a leading-edge customer experience, delivered through its technology, machine learning, and data science, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed.

For lending investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns.

