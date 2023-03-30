First Patients Treated with TISSIUM's Atraumatic Sutureless Nerve Coaptation System

Clinical Study of TISSIUM's COAPTIUM Connect Atraumatic Sutureless Nerve Coaptation System Is Underway in Australia

PARIS, FRANCE and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / TISSIUM, a privately-owned medical technology company developing biomorphic programmable polymers for atraumatic tissue reconstruction, announced today the successful implantations of the first patients with its COAPTIUM Connect Sutureless Nerve Coaptation System as part of its peripheral nerve repair study in Australia. The procedures were performed as part of an ongoing clinical trial conducted by Dr Michael Wagels at the Princess Alexandra Hospital, supported by the Translational Research Institute's Translational Trials team, and by Prof Randy Bindra at the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The COAPTIUM Connect System has been designed for sutureless and consistent nerve repair. It leverages TISSIUM's unique biopolymer platform and is comprised of a biodegradable light-activated surgical adhesive and a protective coaptation "chamber."

"I am honored to have treated the first patient with the COAPTIUM Connect System. The sutureless nerve coaptation was straightforward, and the patient has recovered well. I am optimistic that COAPTIUM Connect can bring us a step closer to better nerve repair outcomes," said Dr. Michael Wagels, Director of the Australian Centre for Complex Integrated Surgical Solutions, Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Dr. Randy Bindra, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Gold Coast University Hospital and Griffith University School of Medicine and principal trial investigator at Gold Coast University Hospital added: "We are thrilled that this important study has started in Australia with the enrollment of the first patients. This novel technology has the potential to present a significant advancement for repair of the injured nerve.

"TISSIUM's technology has the potential to revolutionize the field of tissue reconstruction in multiple therapeutic areas" said Christophe Bancel, CEO of TISSIUM, "The first clinical use of COAPTIUM Connect Sutureless Nerve Coaptation System is the culmination of years of research and an important step toward our goal of enabling atraumatic tissue repair."

About TISSIUM

TISSIUM, a privately-owned MedTech company based in Paris, France and Boston, USA, is dedicated to the development and commercialization of products derived from its unique biopolymer platform. The company's products will address multiple unmet clinical needs, including atraumatic tissue repair and reconstruction.

TISSIUM is developing a portfolio of products that leverage its proprietary family of fully biosynthetic, biomorphic, and programmable polymers, which are the foundation of the company's technology platform. Currently, the Company has a pipeline of seven products across three verticals, including atraumatic sutureless nerve repair, hernia repair and cardiovascular sealants. Each product is designed to enhance the tissue reconstruction process in a unique way. In addition, the company develops complementary delivery and activation devices for enhanced performance and usability of its products.

TISSIUM's technology is based on world-class research and intellectual property from the laboratories of Professor Robert Langer (MIT) and Professor Jeffrey M. Karp (Brigham and Women's Hospital), who co-founded the company in 2013.

