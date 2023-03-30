SolutionInn Puts an Effort into Bridging Education Gap in the US with Free Textbooks

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / SolutionInn, a USA-based EdTech company, strives to reduce educational disparities among students from all across the world and particularly in the US. It announces support for disadvantaged students in form of free textbooks for high school and college. The company has so far delivered 5,000 free textbooks to students with low socioeconomic backgrounds, covering various subjects including but not limited to science, math, literature, business, geometry, economics, and engineering. Over 26,000 textbook titles are readily available for students and around 100 more titles are added to the database every day.

The company acquires used textbooks from authoritative resources and makes them available for students from low-income families in US and Canada. Additionally, it has developed a web-based educational and learning system to promote self-directed learning for students from unprivileged areas having fewer resources and low-quality teachers. It connects them with subject experts and qualified educators from all over the world for concept-building and improved academic performance. Through this platform, students get free textbooks and enhance their understanding of concepts and develop hard and soft skills crucial for increased opportunities and career growth.

SolutionInn has established a huge database developed and acquired by experts containing solutions to complex problems with an easy and step-by-step explanation. The information has been organized smartly with an aim to save time for both learners and educators and better concept building. There are over 2 million study guides and questions and answers available on this online learning platform. Around 0.8 million students have got themselves registered on this learning platform. The platform has provided learning to around 0.6 million students from the US and 0.2 million students from the rest of the world.

Education contributes to an improved standard of living, increased earnings, better health, greater productivity, and long-term economic growth. People having access to education can be prepped up for a successful career that leads to a better quality of life. However, people from disadvantaged backgrounds may experience disparity in educational achievements based on race, ethnicity, geographical location, and socioeconomic status.

Socioeconomic factors affect students' academic performance and grades, as students with strong financial backgrounds are likely to show better results and get more support from their parents. On the contrary, students from low-income families have lower test scores, lower graduation rates, and lower college enrollment rates. Students from low-income families hardly complete their postgraduate degrees as compared to students with high socioeconomic backgrounds.

Addressing the education gap in the United States requires a multifaceted approach including improving the quality of schools in low-income areas, increasing access to early childhood education, and addressing systemic barriers. SolutionInn plays its role in bridging the education gap by letting students get free textbooks, required resources, and academic material. Free textbooks help reduce students' financial burdens and make education more accessible to a wider range of students regardless of their financial status. This leads to enhanced academic performance resulting in higher GPAs.

About SolutionInn

SolutionInn is an EdTech company providing an online learning platform for students from different regions of the world. It earns from the study membership and the amount charged against the provision of study and homework help, and textbook solutions. It has been operating since 2009 and its prime beneficiaries are students from the US and Canada who get free textbooks. The EdTech service has been working on its free textbook program since 2019 to provide learners with more free resources required for better academic performance, skill development, and career growth.

