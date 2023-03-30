EMQ Technologies Inc.: The Future of MQTT: Harnessing the Power of Serverless Computing for Improved IoT Connectivity

MORGAN HILL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / EMQ, the world's leading software provider of open-source IoT data infrastructure, is excited to announce that its highly anticipated EMQX Cloud Serverless is almost here, with a launch date of April 1, 2023.

By incorporating serverless technology, EMQ has enhanced the flexibility and affordability of its fully managed MQTT messaging service. It's the perfect solution for small businesses, startups, and independent developers. With EMQ's innovative MQTT over QUIC technology, users can be assured that all messages are delivered securely and promptly.

EMQX Cloud Serverless empowers IoT developers to develop and test their projects more efficiently than ever before. You can get your MQTT services up and running in a mere 5 seconds.

If you're looking for a reliable, scalable, and cost-effective MQTT messaging platform, look no further than EMQX Cloud Serverless.

Here's what EMQX Cloud Serverless means for you:

Faster time to market: with EMQ's innovative serverless MQTT broker, you can now focus on creating IoT-driven business logic instead of worrying about managing infrastructure. This translates into faster time-to-market for your applications.

its large-scale, multi-tenant cluster eliminates the need for users to pay for idle resources, making it especially beneficial for IoT applications with unpredictable traffic patterns. With a free quota of 1 million session minutes and 1 GB of traffic per month, and the ability to enjoy up to 1000 sessions, you can start using EMQX Cloud Serverless at no cost. The pay-as-you-go pricing ensures that you only pay for the amount of time and data you use each month, ensuring low IoT costs. See pricing . High-performance auto-scaling architecture: EMQ's serverless MQTT technology is intelligent and self-scaling, allowing you to respond seamlessly to fluctuating business demands. It can also improve reliability by automatically scaling resources and handling server failures.

Never Overspend Again with Timely Reminders and Flexible Options

With EMQX Cloud Serverless, you are always in charge of your spending. Starting from April 1, you can set your monthly spending limit between $1 - $10,000, and receive timely reminders as you approach your limit. Moreover, you can specify the action triggered when your consumption reaches the spending limit for the current month. You have the flexibility to either stop the deployment or continue billing according to your preferences.

If you set the limit to $0, your Serverless deployment will only consume the free quota.

If you set the spending limit greater than $0, you will need to provide a payment method.

Please note that even if the spending limit has not been reached, a serverless deployment will be stopped if there is an overdue bill.

Starting from April 1, 2023, all users who have created a Serverless (Beta) deployment will be automatically converted to the general release, with the monthly spending limit for the deployment set to $0 by default. This means that Serverless deployments will not incur any additional charges until you modify the spending limit.

Managing infrastructure can be overwhelming, but at EMQ, we've got you covered. EMQX Cloud Serverless is a serverless MQTT broker that eliminates the need for managing infrastructure while providing high availability and scalability at an affordable price.

EMQ's team of experts is dedicated to delivering the latest features and technologies, ensuring that our clients can access the best tools for their IoT applications.

Join Us in the Future of IoT Connectivity with EMQX Cloud Serverless

Click here to attend EMQ's Serverless MQTT webinar, it'll cover everything you need to know about this revolutionary technology and how it can help your business. Don't miss out on this opportunity to stay ahead of the curve and register now!

Begin your journey today and witness the unparalleled potential of serverless MQTT.

About EMQ

EMQ is the world's leading software provider of open-source IoT data infrastructure. Its core portfolio includes EMQX, the world's most scalable and reliable open-source MQTT messaging platform, HStreamDB, the world's first native streaming database, and Neuron, the lightweight industrial IoT connectivity server.

EMQX supports 100M concurrent IoT device connections per cluster while maintaining extremely high throughput and sub-millisecond latency. It is trusted by over 300 customers in mission-critical IoT scenarios, including well-known brands like HPE, VMware, Verifone, SAIC Volkswagen, and Ericsson.

EMQ's global R&D center is located in Stockholm, Sweden. It has 10+ offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

