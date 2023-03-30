XRP Healthcare enters Africa to revolutionize the multi-billion-dollar Healthcare industry

LONDON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare has announced its entry into the African Healthcare sector to acquire and merge privately owned healthcare establishments via its subsidiary XRP Healthcare Africa, creating a sustainable premier healthcare network.





In a move that will provide easier access to healthcare services and medication, the company is entering pharmerging countries to help revolutionize the healthcare industry.

Started by Father and Son duo, Laban and Kain Roomes from the UK, XRP Healthcare is the first Pharma and Healthcare platform to be built on the XRP Ledger.

XRP Healthcare Africa will be the vehicle to invest in privately owned clinics, care homes, pharmacies, and hospitals.

Entering into the African market operating as a healthcare acquisitions company, XRP Healthcare Africa will foster the creation of a better and more sustainable network via focused investments into privately owned healthcare-related establishments that reside under one roof with access to improved systems, doctors, and medical provisions which will all utilize XRP Healthcare's' developing blockchain technology as well as its native token (XRPH) that is paired with (USDT) for sending and receiving payments.

By providing users with a decentralized platform that exists outside centralized banking systems, XRP Healthcare allows for more transparent and secure transactions for those involved.

The international expansion is timely as the African healthcare market is estimated to be worth USD 259 billion by 2030, and its population is set to double between 2021 and 2050 to 2.5 billion people, further requiring a solution for quality private care establishments to deal with the changing nature of burden disease.

On January 1st 2021 The African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) was put into force, meaning the African continent was formed into one common market, with the intention of standardization toward health in trade policies and programs that will lead to an increased level of integration between African nations.

By partnering with selected Ministries of Health and Private Healthcare Professionals - XRP Healthcare Africa is perfectly positioned to deliver digital health, medical provisions, and sustainable growth throughout the Private healthcare sector.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Marc O'Griofa (who was a part of the NASA NEEMO project CASPER and is a Fellow of the Academy of Wilderness Medicine) made this statement:

"We aim to create a new industry standard in the private African healthcare sector, combining pharma, crypto, and medicine to help support the already existing systems to be upgraded and open up growth for premium digital health strategies fueled by the (XRPH) token."

Brian J. Esposito Chief Strategic Officer of XRP Healthcare says:

"It is with great enthusiasm to be rolling out XRP Healthcare Africa throughout one of the most beautiful and natural resource-rich continents in the world. XRP Healthcare was created to help fuel the good health and well-being of humankind through the tools, technologies, blockchain, marketplace, payments, and information we can provide. It is wonderful to announce that we will properly begin to roll out the XRPH platform to the 1.4 billion African Citizens that require this."

Kain Roomes, founder of XRP Healthcare stated:

"It is amazing to think that in such a short space of time, so much has been accomplished - I am extremely proud that as a company we are investing in the deeply fragmented African Healthcare sector to deliver premium and accessible healthcare to all, fueled by our native token (XRPH)."

Business Development officer Laban Roomes said:

"Our entry into the African Healthcare sector is in line with our vision to provide fast and secure payments, with better access to healthcare facilities for pharmerging countries. I am confident that XRP Healthcare Africa will bring a level of medical relief to our target areas, and save many lives in the process."

XRP Healthcare Africa is establishing itself as a trailblazer in the African healthcare industry and seeking to resolve some of the prevailing challenges related to healthcare. The company's innovative investment strategy, international partnerships, and innovative payment system (XRPH) are positioning it to become a global leader in the industry.

By utilizing its technology and global partnerships, XRP Healthcare Africa looks to transform the private healthcare sector in Africa, providing more opportunities for everyone across the continent and going a long way in changing the way people access healthcare.

You can find out more about XRP Healthcare via www.xrphealthcare.com

About XRP Healthcare

The first Pharma and Healthcare platform to be built on the XRP blockchain - XRP Healthcare (XRPH) is an innovative, scalable solutions company utilizing Web3 technology to revolutionize the way people access and afford healthcare services globally.





