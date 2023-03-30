From Mercado Pago to TruBit, Buying Crypto Has Never Been Easier

TruBit, the leading cryptocurrency platform in Latin America, has teamed up with Mercado Pago, the largest and fastest-growing fintech in the region, to provide a safe and user-friendly method of purchasing cryptocurrencies through their wallet and exchange. This strategic partnership has the potential to transform the crypto landscape in Mexico.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / TruBit and Mercado Pago have announced their strategic partnership to offer innovative cryptocurrency purchasing solutions to their users. The collaboration between TruBit, the leading crypto ecosystem, and the fastest growing fintech in Latin America aims to foster the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies in the region, where many people still do not have access to traditional banking services. Mercado Pago has multiple cash deposit establishments in Mexico, from supermarkets to convenience stores like Circle K and 7-11, pharmacies, banks such as Santander, BBVA, HSBC, and many more. As a result, people in Mexico can easily deposit cash into their Mercado Pago accounts and then access TruBit's wide range of crypto products anytime, anywhere, without the need for a bank account, credit or debit card.

Jorge Cabrera, Commercial Director of Mercado Pago, asserts that the company's main goal is to become a reliable ally for users, helping them manage their finances efficiently. With a broad user base of over 14 million in all of Mexico, the company has registered that in recent months, around 138,000 of them have acquired cryptocurrencies and 7% have used the MercadoPago application for buying and selling.

"What we are really looking for is to offer users the option to enter the field of cryptocurrencies in a simple and accessible way, this is a first step in our vision of democratizing financial services," Cabrera explained. We are committed to providing innovative and quality solutions that allow users to take control of their finances in a secure and reliable way. With the alliance with TruBit, we are confident that we can expand cryptocurrency purchase options in an accessible and easy way for our users in Mexico and throughout Latin America.

TruBit's integration of Mercado Pago as a purchase option is a significant development for Mercado Pago users in Latin America. This integration enables more than 14 million existing Mercado Pago Mexican users to conveniently access a diverse range of cryptocurrencies through TruBit. With this new option, users can now purchase over 80 assets, including BTC, ETH, USDT, MMXN, and XRP, using their Mercado Pago and Mercado Credit account balances. This feature is especially beneficial for individuals seeking to expand their investment portfolio and explore new financial horizons.

As the most comprehensive crypto platform in Mexico, TruBit is dedicated to satisfying all of its users' crypto requirements. The platform offers a wide range of crypto products, such as spot trading, perpetual trading, earn+, payment, and remittance services. With the recent integration of Mercado Pago and other payment options, TruBit now delivers a more complete, efficient, and zero-cost crypto onboarding experience for everyone.

Finally, it's worth mentioning that Mercado Pago business accounts can now invest a portion of their funds in cryptocurrencies through TruBit Earn+. This new option enables businesses to take advantage of the upward trend in Bitcoin, which has been the best performing asset over the last decade and is likely to continue its growth as its supply decreases.

"Recently, Trubit has just released the connection to SPEI, and now it is connected to Mercado Pago, which is another important achievement, providing a more simple fiat gateway for Latin American users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies directly. At TruBit, we strive to provide the best user experience and are committed to making it easy for every Latin American user to join the cryptocurrency world." concluded Maggie Wu , CEO and co-founder of TruBit.

The alliance between TruBit and MercadoPago, the leading electronic payment processing giant, is a significant milestone in the regulatory compliance journey from cash conversion to crypto assets. By leveraging their strengths and expertise, both companies are poised to offer innovative solutions that connect digital payments with the world of cryptocurrencies.

About TruBit

One crypto ecosystem for all your needs. TruBit simplifies entry into the cryptocurrency market for enthusiasts and users by offering a hassle-free wallet TruBit and comprehensive exchange TruBit Pro. With subsidiaries in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia, TruBit is committed to delivering more convenient, secure, and comprehensive digital currency services for all Latin American users.

About Mercado Pago

Mercado Pago is a leading electronic payment platform in Latin America that offers a wide range of services to facilitate and secure online payment and collection processes. It is owned by Mercado Libre, the fastest-growing fintech company in Latin America, and currently operates in several Latin American countries. The platform allows users to make secure and easy online payments through various means, such as credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, and cash at authorized payment points. Additionally, Mercado Pago offers a virtual wallet where users can store their money and make payments and transfers without the need for a bank account.

