ACCESSWIRE
30.03.2023
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tapestry, Inc.: Kate Spade New York Adds Two Global Change-Makers to Its Social Impact Council

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Tapestry, Inc.:

By LISA LOCKWOOD

Originally published by Women's Wear Daily

Kate Spade has enlisted actress and entertainer Sofia Wylie and founding principal of Showa Women's University Career College Mika Kumahira to its Social Impact Council.

The Social Impact Council is a collective of women's empowerment and mental health leaders from around the globe. The two global change-makers join the leadership council, which includes actress Taraji P. Henson, to work with Kate Spade New York in bringing their perspectives to this cohort of female leaders who look to integrate mental health into the empowerment agenda of women and girls globally.

Continue reading here.

Tapestry, Inc., Thursday, March 30, 2023, Press release picture

Mika Kumahira, image courtesy of Women's Wear Daily


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tapestry, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tapestry, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tapestry-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tapestry, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746806/Kate-Spade-New-York-Adds-Two-Global-Change-Makers-to-Its-Social-Impact-Council

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
