Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2023) - Meng Li, Chief Executive Officer of Powership Capital Management Ltd, has announced the Hong Kong-based wealth and investment company will be expanding its workforce in response to a surge in inquiries from potential new clients.

"We are pleased to see such strong interest in our services, and we are committed to providing the highest quality advice and guidance," said the Powership Capital Management Ltd CEO. "As we continue to expand our services and grow, we recognize the need to bring on additional talent to ensure we can meet all our clients' needs."

"This is an exceptional opportunity to join a world-class team at a time when we are looking for leaders to take our business to the next level," said Mr. Li.

The company is currently seeking experienced professionals who are exceptionally motivated and self-driven to join its team in Hong Kong. The Hong Kong expansion is part of the company's broader plans to expand the range of services it offers in Asia and beyond.

"With a focus on providing exceptional client service and delivering innovative investment solutions, the company is poised for continued growth and success," Meng Li added.

"At Powership Capital Management Limited, we see inclusion and diversity as a welcome advantage to our business and believe in treating those we meet and interact with respectfully, whether at work or in private," Mr. Li concluded.

The company had planned to expand in 2020, but delayed those plans because of the pandemic.

About Powership Capital Management Limited

At Powership Capital Management Limited, we pledge to live and work in line with our core principles, and our philosophy, decisions, and ideas are all driven by a desire to satisfy the needs and objectives of all clients. We adopted this strategy from the outset, enabling us to grow our business and build client loyalty.

Hong Kong Securities and Futures Ordinance defines Powership Capital Management Limited as a Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 2 (dealing in futures contracts), Type 4 (advising on securities), and Type 9 (asset management) company.

Powership Capital Management Limited is registered with The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong ("SFC") to undertake regulated activities related to dealing and advising on securities under registration CE No.: BIV461.

