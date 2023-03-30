Biostarks Labs US Inc; DoNotAge; NADclinic: NADclinic Group, BioStarks and Do Not Age Announce Exclusive Partnership to Revolutionise Personalised Longevity

LONDON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NADclinic Group, BioStarks and Do Not Age have joined forces in an exclusive partnership to provide their audience with innovative solutions, combining cutting edge diagnostics, therapeutics and best in class longevity focused supplements and nutraceuticals.

With a focus on optimising health, performance, and longevity, the tri-party alliance will invest dedicated resources into the science of longevity with the key objective to increase average lifespans and enhance overall health spans for their customers.

The Longevity Alliance mission, is to lead the world in optimising human performance, with consistent accurate testing at the core of their programs and business philosophy.

NADclinic Group is a revolutionary health and wellness organisation, specialising in the provision of evidence based NAD+ IV therapy protocols and therapeutics. NADclinic have a fast growing global footprint & partner base, with over 20 locations in key international cities and a holistic philosophy towards marrying social wellness, hospitality and integrative medical excellence.

The company's CEO, Iain de Havilland comments: "As the world's population continues to age, the alliance recognises the urgency of addressing the associated health challenges that come with senescence. Our consolidated partnership will leverage the latest therapies, technology, and social strategies to help individuals lead optimal, healthier lives. With diagnostics and hyper-personalisation at the forefront of our collective strategy."

The alliance's combined expertise and shared philosophy will enable them to introduce cutting-edge, technology-driven, personalised and preventive products solutions for their clients.

BioStarks is a distinguished Geneva-based biotechnology firm committed to creating personalised, preventive health solutions using advanced at-home diagnostics. Their mission is to empower individuals to take control of their health, ultimately enhancing quality of life and increasing longevity.

"This unique collaboration marks a significant step towards transforming the way people approach ageing and health, ensuring a higher quality of life for future generations," adds Francois Marland, CEO of BioStarks.

DoNotAge.org is a Health Research Organisation on a mission to extend healthy lifespan for as many people as possible, they partner with world renowned scientists with a focus on developing innovative products that promote healthy ageing. DoNotAge.org has established itself as a leader in the field of longevity science.

"As we forge ahead with this exclusive partnership between NADclinic Group, DoNotAge.org, and BioStarks, we are confident that our combined efforts will lead to remarkable advancements in the field of longevity science. Our shared vision and dedication to empowering individuals to take control of their health will ultimately redefine the way we perceive and manage the ageing process," adds Alan Graves, CEO of DoNotAge.org.

FURTHER INFORMATION

About NADclinic Group

NADclinic Group is a pioneering health and wellness organisation that specialises in providing advanced, evidence-based NAD+ therapies to optimise human performance. NADclinic's NAD+ IV is available globally in over 30 countries and used by many of the world's leading longevity practitioners and clinics.

https://nadclinic.com/





About DoNotAge.org

DoNotAge.org is a Health Research Organisation focused on the development of innovative products and solutions to promote healthy ageing and extend human lifespan. Through rigorous scientific research, DoNotAge.org has become the world's most popular place to get life extending products.

https://donotage.org/





About BioStarks

Biostarks, a preventive digital healthcare company, was founded in Switzerland in 2019. The company initially used IP2 technology, which led to the development of the first Athletes Biological Passport. This passport was subsequently adopted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as the exclusive method of biomarker testing for all competing Olympic athletes. Today, Biostarks offers affordable and comprehensive at-home test kits that analyse over 35 biomarkers, including minerals, fatty acids, amino acids, and hormones. These biomarkers are directly related to critical functions such as sleep quality, endurance, mood, energy, strength, recovery, and nutrition.

https://www.biostarks.com/





Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2044149/NADclinic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2043304/DoNotAge.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2044148/Biostarks.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nadclinic-group-biostarks-and-do-not-age-announce-exclusive-partnership-to-revolutionise-personalised-longevity-301786351.html