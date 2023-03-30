Bath & Body Works: BBW's Women's Inclusion Network Hosts Well-Being & Success Summit

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / At Bath & Body Works, we're proud to foster an inclusive culture that supports and empowers women. Earlier this month we experienced a meaningful point of GinghamPride as our Women's Inclusion Network hosted the company's first-ever Well-Being and Success Summit. It was an inspiring day of celebration and development as our associates explored topics like leading with empathy and accountability, building an inclusive workplace and how developing meaningful relationships can lead to success in our careers and lives. Plus, we heard personal testimony from our CEO, Gina Boswell, and other female leaders across the organization as they shared their powerful success stories with the purpose of educating and advocating for real change in the workplace.

