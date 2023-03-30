Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.03.2023
Rasierklingenscharfe News! Wird NuGen Medical Devices zum Pionier der Branche?!
WKN: A3CWHH ISIN: US0708301041 
Tradegate
30.03.23
14:14 Uhr
34,870 Euro
+0,495
+1,44 %
33,48033,58521:28
ACCESSWIRE
30.03.2023 | 20:50
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bath & Body Works: BBW's Women's Inclusion Network Hosts Well-Being & Success Summit

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / At Bath & Body Works, we're proud to foster an inclusive culture that supports and empowers women. Earlier this month we experienced a meaningful point of GinghamPride as our Women's Inclusion Network hosted the company's first-ever Well-Being and Success Summit. It was an inspiring day of celebration and development as our associates explored topics like leading with empathy and accountability, building an inclusive workplace and how developing meaningful relationships can lead to success in our careers and lives. Plus, we heard personal testimony from our CEO, Gina Boswell, and other female leaders across the organization as they shared their powerful success stories with the purpose of educating and advocating for real change in the workplace.

Bath & Body Works, Thursday, March 30, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bath & Body Works on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bath & Body Works
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bath-body-works
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bath & Body Works

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746819/BBWs-Womens-Inclusion-Network-Hosts-Well-Being-Success-Summit

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
