Donnerstag, 30.03.2023
Rasierklingenscharfe News! Wird NuGen Medical Devices zum Pionier der Branche?!
WKN: 894983 ISIN: HK0992009065 
30.03.23
20:21 Uhr
0,975 Euro
-0,036
-3,54 %
ACCESSWIRE
30.03.2023 | 21:26
Lenovo: Sustainability: Rescue From Buzzword Territory

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / The Late Night I.T. features a mix of technology leaders and influencers who discuss the topics that are top of mind with the B2B tech community. The show is hosted by Baratunde Thurston, an Emmy-nominated writer, activist, and comedian.

Conceptualized and sponsored by Lenovo, produced by CLICKON, and hosted on CIO.com, Late Night I.T. is an important platform for technology leaders looking for fresh insights about technology's impact not only on their business, but on their people and society at large.

This episode focus on sustainability. The tech industry is energy-hungry and on thin ice, but new innovations can help. Different teams, same planet.

Check the other episodes here: https://lenovolatenightit.cio.com/

Read the full transcript here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Lenovo on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Lenovo
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lenovo
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Lenovo

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746828/Sustainability-Rescue-From-Buzzword-Territory

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
