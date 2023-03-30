Skys the Limit: SkysTheLimit.org Spotlights Tiffany Shelly, Visionary Redefining the Self-Care Industry, This Women's History Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / During Women's History Month, Sky's the Limit is shining a light on Tiffany Shelly, a visionary entrepreneur who, inspired by the restrictions imposed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that negatively impacted women's ability to efficiently attend to their personal beauty and self-care needs, designed a product that revolutionizes the industry and single-handedly redefines how consumers buy and shops sell self-care and beauty products.

She is the Founder of Last Minute Hair, an app and service that allows professionals and individuals to get easy, round-the-clock access to the products they need without boundaries by providing delivery of beauty products from local shops within one hour - simplifying the shopping experience for both customers and retailers.

"I started Last Minute Hair to revolutionize the beauty industry. I wanted to build a legacy for my children, while improving the lives of others simultaneously," said Tiffany.

Tiffany came to the U.S. from Jamaica when she was only three years old. She has worked as a freelance cosmetologist including head stylist for multiple fashion shows, music videos, and photo shoots for over 15 years. She has raised $82,500 to date for her start-up, and placed first place for the Black Girls Venture Pitch Competition, reached second place at TechRise Chicago Pitch Competition, and has been shortlisted for Shark Tank three times. Tiffany aims to stimulate economic growth within marginalized communities while revolutionizing the beauty and self-care industry with new innovative technology and services that will improve the connection between beauty businesses and their target customers.

"As a collective, the Sky's the Limit mentors have helped me strategize to develop a marketing plan, finalize the version flow of my product, and add 50+ new users to my waitlist. I am extremely happy that I was able to cross paths with my PNC mentors Kelley Eckmayer and Carol Petti. Kelley really helped me ground myself. I habitually pushed my business ahead of me, but she helped me realize my story was equally important. Through meeting with her, I was able to find my story. Carol helped me restructure my financial model. After meeting with her, I was able to refine my financial needs to go to market and to not be so capital intensive," said Tiffany

Sky's the Limit offers opportunities for traditionally marginalized entrepreneurs - typically those who identify as LGBTQI+, BIPOC, women, veterans, disabled people, and people from low-income backgrounds - to connect with mentors to come together to foster, grow, and shape modern and future enterprise.

For more information about how to get your company involved in mentoring, please visit skysthelimit.org/partnerships.

About SkysThelimit.org: SkysTheLimit.org is a digital platform that connects young, historically excluded entrepreneurs with one-on-one support from experienced business advisors and mentors, entrepreneurship training, and community-voted startup grants. SkysTheLimit.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

