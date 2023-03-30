Anzeige
26,92527,26022:00
ACCESSWIRE
30.03.2023 | 21:50
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bread Financial, Cleveland Cavaliers Partner to Help Plant a Billion Trees

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Bread Financial

With a shared committed to sustainability initiatives and practices, Bread Financial and the Cleveland Cavaliers have partnered with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) to plant more than 58,000 trees across the world!

On March 17, Bread Financial unveiled a donation of $116,592 to TNC's Plant a Billion Trees campaign at halftime of the Cavs game against the Washington Wizards, contributing $2 in honor of each attendee at three "City Edition" game nights held over the past three months at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. ?? ??

Learn more about TNC's Plant a Billion Trees project, a major forest restoration effort aimed at slowing the connected crises of climate change and biodiversity loss here.



Learn more about our partnership with the Cavaliers.

Bread Financial, Thursday, March 30, 2023, Press release picture


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bread Financial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bread Financial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bread-financial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bread Financial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746851/Bread-Financial-Cleveland-Cavaliers-Partner-to-Help-Plant-a-Billion-Trees

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
