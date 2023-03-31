InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd: Precision Optics Market Size to Expand Lucratively and Reach USD 59.74 Billion to 2031 - Explained Details | Updated InsightAce Study

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. has announced the publication of a market research report titled "Global Precision Optics Market By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Semiconductor, Automotive, Biomedical, Manufacturing) And By Component (Transmissive And Reflective)- Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2030" According to company's newest research, the global precision optics market is estimated to reach over USD 59.74 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.73% during the forecast period.





Precision Optics Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 24.30 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 59.74 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 10.73 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, Volume (Units), and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered End-User And Component Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Adaptive optics were first created for the defense industry and are now widely used in a variety of defense applications around the world, including wall imaging systems, missile protection systems, and others. The United States, with its substantial defense budgets and well-developed industrial defense complex, continues to use adaptive optics to develop high-energy laser systems and other applications.

Globally, universities and research institutions are conducting ongoing research on the applications of optical systems in healthcare. In the medical industry, fiber optic sensors monitor pressure, temperature, and oxygen content. Fibre optic cables in medical equipment can be employed in various applications, such as remote spectrophotometry, endoscopic imaging, and pressure and position sensors. Furthermore, the medical sector has recently focused on creating smart disease-detection equipment and smart medical wearables using precision optical components such as lenses, windows, and filters.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Photonics devices are primarily used in fiber optic transmission, optical data storage, displays, and laser printing. Photonics-enabled products are more energy efficient, have a longer product lifecycle, are more precise, and operate faster. As a result, photonics-enabled devices are becoming more popular among customers. Photonics advancements such as LiDAR and additive manufacturing are gaining traction. Photonics devices are used for high bandwidth, multi-channel wavelength transmission and optical communication.

Challenges:

Due to the complexity of building and optimizing resilient optics systems, space optics are difficult to implement. For material optimization, several elements must be considered, such as the space environment that imposes thermal conditions, cold background, operating variances, and varying temperature gradients.

Additionally, the market for adaptive optics is hampered by the intensive computations required for current optical system models and the difficulty in detecting non-common path aberrations (NCPA).

Non-common path aberrations (NCPA) are typical when utilizing an adaptive optics system to generate modified pictures in a cosmic instrument. The most frequent way to correct NCPA is to introduce an offset in the Wavefront Sensor (WFS) signals corresponding to the corrected aberration.

Regional Trends:

The North America Precision Optics Market is expected to register a major market share in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future due to the continued expansion in consumer electronics and biomedical equipment and the presence of manufacturers in China and Japan.

Furthermore, expanding smart city projects and developing telecommunications will promote market growth during the projection period. Moreover, the European market is expected to rise rapidly throughout the projection period. The semiconductor, healthcare, automotive, and manufacturing industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France will likely boost European market growth.

The Key developments

In Feb 2023 , Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. stated that it had signed a manufacturing and technology licence deal with a medical device manufacturer. The agreement specifies the terms under which POC will produce the product or receive royalties if the client or a third party manufactures the product. Under the terms of the agreement, POC has received a one-time payment of $600,000 in advance for these technological rights.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. stated that it had signed a manufacturing and technology licence deal with a medical device manufacturer. The agreement specifies the terms under which POC will produce the product or receive royalties if the client or a third party manufactures the product. Under the terms of the agreement, POC has received a one-time payment of in advance for these technological rights. In Dec 2022 , 3M stated that its acquisition of Corning Precision Lens Inc., a manufacturer of lens systems for rear-projection TVs, had been completed. The Cincinnati -based firm will operate under the name 3M Precision Optics Inc. as a subsidiary of the 3M Optical Systems Division.

stated that its acquisition of Corning Precision Lens Inc., a manufacturer of lens systems for rear-projection TVs, had been completed. The -based firm will operate under the name Precision Optics Inc. as a subsidiary of the Optical Systems Division. In December 2022 , Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. announced the acquisition of a follow-on production order for optical assembly totalling approximately $2.6 million from one of the major US defense contractors. Furthermore, the order is expected to be fulfilled within 12 to 18 months.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. announced the acquisition of a follow-on production order for optical assembly totalling approximately from one of the major US defense contractors. Furthermore, the order is expected to be fulfilled within 12 to 18 months. In Dec 2022 , Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. revealed the receipt of an initial product development order for a next-generation single-use urology programme totalling approximately $750,000 from an established medical device company utilising the Company's specialisation in micro-optics, medical systems, and digital imaging. This launch signifies that the Company's development pipeline has moved past the proof-of-concept phase as Precision Optics increases its focus on this fast-expanding section of the medical device industry.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. revealed the receipt of an initial product development order for a next-generation single-use urology programme totalling approximately from an established medical device company utilising the Company's specialisation in micro-optics, medical systems, and digital imaging. This launch signifies that the Company's development pipeline has moved past the proof-of-concept phase as Precision Optics increases its focus on this fast-expanding section of the medical device industry. In June 2021 , with its new state-of-the-art lens-centring equipment, PFG Precision Optics will build on its well-established market reputation. While fewer than 30 arc-second variations are often regarded as "high precision" in the industry, PFG's new capabilities will reach extreme centring precision of fewer than ten arc-second deviations for a variety of lens geometries. These capabilities expand a well-known advantage in the lens-making industry, which has been developed over many years of refining the craft.

Market Segments

Global Precision Optics Market, by End-user, 2023-2031 ((Value US$ Bn) & Volume (Units))

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Semiconductor

Automotive

Biomedical

Manufacturing

Others

Global Precision Optics Market, by Component, 2023-2031 ((Value US$ Bn) & Volume (Units))

Transmissive

Filters



Prisms



Lenses



Windows



Polarizers



Beamsplitters



Others

Reflective

Mirrors



Retroreflectors



Others

Global Precision Optics Market, by Region, 2023-2031 ((Value US$ Bn) & Volume (Units))

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Precision Optics Market, by Country, 2023-2031 ((Value US$ Bn) & Volume (Units))

U.S.

Canada

Europe Precision Optics Market, by Country, 2023-2031 ((Value US$ Bn) & Volume (Units))

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Precision Optics Market, by Country, 2023-2031 ((Value US$ Bn) & Volume (Units))

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Precision Optics Market, by Country, 2023-2031 ((Value US$ Bn) & Volume (Units))

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Precision Optics Market, by Country, 2023-2031 ((Value US$ Bn) & Volume (Units))

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

